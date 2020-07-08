SPEARFISH — Spearfish Maroon and Spearfish Gray met on the Little League diamond Tuesday evening in Spearfish. The Spearfish Gray team scored eight runs in the first inning, two in the second, and one in the third to win 11-5. Spearfish Maroon scored twice in the third frame, twice in the fifth, and once in the sixth.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.