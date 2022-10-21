STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School boys golf team had a successful 2022 fall season
They won several tournaments this season, and placed fourth at the Black Hills Conference meet.
The Scoopers had 16 athletes, with one senior golfer, Jackson Habrook.
Habrook led the Scoopers with a 44.57 average, followed by Bennett Gordon with a 44.8 scoring average.
“Overall, we are much improved golf team than in years past, with a highlight of the year was having the whole team qualify for state,” said Steve Keszler, Sturgis Brown’s golf coach.
The Scoopers started the season with a second place finish at the Sturgis Invitational on Aug. 15, and in September they took first place honors at the Boulder Canyon Golf Club Invite, and the Southern Hills Golf Invite.
Bennett Gordon, Jace Owens, Cason Sabers, Braxton Tieman, Jaxon Dodson and Jackson Habrock qualified for the state tournament.
The Scoopers finished 15th in the team standings, at the Class AA state tournament.
Habrook, ended the state tournament in 58th-place and shared his thoughts on the season.
“This season was a great year for not just my performance, but for the whole team. On the first day of practice there wasn’t a kid that could break 95. But we all practiced hard and got a lot better. We had six players go to state, and that hasn’t happened in years,” said Habrock. “At state though we all struggled. My first day I shot 83, and my second day I shot an 86.
Habrook said, “Walking down the 18th hole was hard. Coach Keszler walked with me one last time without saying a single word to me. I will never forget that moment. I still remember that sound of my last putt ever as a high schooler. I hope to see the team grow in size and skill.”
Keszler the future of the Scoopers golf team depends on the golfers.
“If the team puts in quality time again next year, hopefully the improvements will continue,” said Keszler.
