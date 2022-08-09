NISLAND — Ryker Samuelson and Scout Casteel were among the entrant field at the Butte-Lawrence County 4-H Rodeo, held on the final day of the fair.
Both completed their first year of 4-H rodeo on Saturday.
Samuelson lives in Spearfish and competed in numerous events in the 9-13 division.
They were breakaway roping, goat tying, barrel racing, and pole bending.
He placed second in barrel racing and third in pole bending.
Breakaway roping is Samuelson’s favorite event. “I like roping, and it’s probably what I’m going to do when I grow up,” he said.
Riding horses since age 1 and practicing helped Samuelson get started in rodeo.
Samuelson loves to ride horses and said his horse Rusty particularly appeals to him. He has had Rusty for two or three years.
“He listens to your feet, and he listens to where your hands are,” Samuelson said in describing Rusty. He trained Rusty to compete in barrel racing, pole bending, and goat tying.
Samuelson has entered more than 20 rodeos this year. Highlights include earning a first-place, all-around buckle at Newell Play Days.
Professional rodeo truly appeals to Samuelson, especially when riders like Cory Salmon and Tuf Cooper compete.
“When they win, they’re always humble,” Samuelson said. “They tell how they learned. They started out with nothing, just learned how to do stuff, and made something out of it.”
Competing in 4-H rodeos helps Samuelson improve his skills. He said his biggest challenge centers on trying to do better than his older cousin Mickey.
Mickey always tries his hardest, according to Samuelson.
“Just when we’re practicing, he still tries to make it as fast as he can,” he said, adding Mickey helps Samuelson when something is not being done correctly.
Samuelson will enter the third grade at Black Hills Christian Academy this fall.
Casteel enjoyed considerable success in the 6-8 division. The Sturgis rider won the barrels, pole bending, and goat tail untying events while finishing third in the flag race.
“Ever since my family showed me horses, I’ve showed an interest in rodeo,” Casteel said. She will enter the fourth grade at Sturgis Elementary this fall.
Casteel most enjoys being able to bond with the horses she rides.
She said she is better able to do this with horses than chickens she previously owned.
Her current horse was purchased roughly one year ago from a family named Tierney. Casteel said all of those horses are really nice.
“She’s really kind and positive,” Casteel said in describing what she enjoys about working with this horse. “She never really drives me towards anything that I’m not prepared for.”
Casteel has entered about 10 4-H rodeos this year. Highlights include placing because it makes her feel really good about herself. She said some competitors in other 4-H rodeos have done so for about four years; that gives her the biggest challenge.
“I just enjoy having and spending time with my horses, and competing, and getting to see a bunch of my friends,” Casteel said.
Top finishers in each event follow.
0-5 DIVISION
Boot race: 1 Addyson McGrath, 2 Maxon Dell, 3 Richeigh Lei
Barrels: 1 Maxon Dell, 2 Richeigh Lei
Flag race: 1 Maxon Dell, 2 Addyson McGrath, 3 Rickeigh Lei
Goat tail untying: 1 Mariah Todd, 2, Maxon Dell, 3 Addyson McGrath
6-8 DIVISION
Barrel racing: 1 Scout Casteel, 2 Raina Schlinz, 3 Mesa Dell
Pole bending: 1 Scout Casteel, 2 Mesa Dell, 3 Tierney Kudlock
Goat tail untying: 1 Scout Casteel, 2 Clancy Todd, 3 Tristi Tetrault
Flag race: 1 Mason Wishard, 2 Clancy Todd, 3 Scout Casteel
9-13 DIVISION
Barrel racing: 1 Raina Reder, 2 Ryker Samuelson, 3 Tylee Tetrault
Pole bending: 1 Chloe Crowser, 2 Tylee Tetrault, 3 Ryker Samuelson
Goat tying: 1 Chloe Crowser, 2 Tylee Tetrault, 3 Connor Crowser
14-18 DIVISION
Barrel racing: 1 Mickey Strawn, 2 Lanie Ewing, 3 Cassidy Ewing
Pole bending: 1 Aliceson Stranberg, 2 Kaydence Lei, 3 Cassidy Ewing
Goat tying: 1 Rachael Stranberg, 2 Aliceson Stranberg, 3 Mickey Strawn
Breakaway roping: 1 Mickey Strawn
Butte-Lawrence County Fair events earlier in the week included a ranch rodeo, where four-member teams compete in events that mirror everyday life on the ranch.
The Schmidt/Crago Quarter Horses team of Clete Schmidt, Kristy Schmidt, Casen Schmidt, and Colby Crago eearned top honors.
Second place went to the Mackaben Kids. Morgan Mackaben, Clay Mackaben, Chad Mackaben, and Chloe Crago formed that quartet.
Tetrault Ranch finished third in the team standings. Members were Thane Tetrault, Tylee Tetrault, Mickey Strawn, and Scott Porterfield.
