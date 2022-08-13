STURGIS — Calliana Pock and Emeline Ell are a few years away from high school graduation but have a combined four years’ experience on the racing track.
Pock, 16, is a native of Sioux Falls, S.D., currently living at Sudbury, Conn. The 12-year-old Ell calls the area around Tahoe, Calif. home.
Both started racing on the track two years ago.
Women’s, TT, and Open classes commanded Pock’s attention Thursday evening. Ell entered the Women’s and 85CC classes.
Sturgis receives credit for Pock’s starting in the sport. “We found out about this place, and we decided to come and try it out,” she said in describing the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club track, which the pair visited Thursday night.
Pock recalled the excitement and seeing many people around her during her Sturgis debut. She realized she wanted to do this for a very long time.
Family and the Jackpine Gypsies’ oval track keep Pock coming back to Sturgis.
“I love meeting all the people, the adrenaline rush, and learning new things of how I can race,” Pock said in explaining racing’s appeal to her. Biggest challenges center on learning starts and different ways to work around the track.
“It also can get kind of scary. I try not to get in my own head about certain things,” Pock added.
Flat-track racing involves many pieces and details that must fit together like a hand in a glove. Clutch work and learning certain conditions required some time, according to Pock.
Pock said her father Troy has taught her the most about the sport.
She uses a KX 400 bike with many stock parts except for the kick start and clutch. “It’s fast even though it’s a smaller bike,” she said.
Many things command Pock’s attention in the moments before a race begins. They include slick surfaces, bumpier surfaces, and dirt cushions.
Pock also focuses on bike aspects such as clutch releasing and brake response.
Race goals for Pock include not getting too frantic about certain things and being able to do well.
