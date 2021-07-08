BELLE FOURCHE — Five athletes in grades seven through nine represented Belle Fourche during the recent girls’ golf season.
Chloe Schmoker and Rose Sprigler represented the ninth-grade class. Alex Klocek and Kaydance Gallagher were eighth-graders, with Reagan Hatling in the seventh grade.
“We didn’t have really high expectations just because we were so young,” Broncs’ head coach Damon Lange said. Hatling and Klocek qualified for the state A tournament, which Lange said marked a huge step this early in the process.
Lange said Belle Fourche brought an athletic team into the season; youth and inexperience posed the biggest concerns.
He added the biggest challenge centered on developing a bit of skill in putting and chipping.
“A lot of it was confidence,” Lange said in describing the Broncs’ evolution throughout the season. “We spent the majority of our time working on our short game.”
Lange said team members would make up the most shots around the greens. He added once the short game improved, it appeared the team had a chance to have some state qualifiers.
Schmoker, who served as team captain, placed 15th at the Black Hills Conference tournament. Hatling finished 18th at the Region 4A tournament, with Klocek placing 19th.
“She’s going to be our leader for the next several years,” Lange said in describing Schmoker. He added it was nice to see her experience success and realize she was better than she thought she was.
Hatling and Klocek showed considerable improvement this season, according to Lange. He said they worked a lot on their games outside of the regular practice sessions.
By the time mid-May came around, Lange said, Klocek and Hatling had a chance to qualify for state if they had a good round at the region tournament.
“When I took the job, that was one of the appealing things,” Lange said in describing the lack of seniors on the roster. “You start with a young team so you can kind of develop them as they move along.”
Lange said the hope is to have a future chance of qualifying a team for state. He added the idea is to do things one step at a time.
