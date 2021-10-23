Young Irrigators improve during 2021 FB season

NEWELL — Newell’s football team displayed all-around improvement during a 2021 campaign that ended with a 0-7 record.
The Irrigators scored points in six of their contests, with a high of 34 in their homecoming game against Faith.
Newell finished with a total of 96 points scored during the seaason.
“There is a light on the horizon,” Irrigators’ head coach Tyrel Bonnet said. “We’re making progress and building something.”
Newell’s football roster featured one senior, two juniors, eight sophomores, and two ninth-graders.
Bonnet said numbers and youth posed two of the biggest concerns going into the season. He added player flexibility was a strong suit.
“We might be a little heavy on the lineman-type athletes. At the same time, we get enough athletes that we can move them around to virtually any position that we need to with about anyone on the team,” Bonnet said.
Newell fell 76-16 to Herreid/Selby Area to open its season. A 30-18 home loss to Dupree dropped the Irrigators to 0-4. Homecoming ended with Newell falling 62-34 to Faith. A 66-14 loss to Harding County-Bison ended the campaign.
How did the Irrigators evolve or change as the season progressed?
“Towards the end of the season, the boys became more physical, more aggressive,” Bonnet said. “I would say our special teams were fairly strong.”
Bonnet said the Irrigators had to punt a lot this season. He added opponents returned only a few of those punts for any yardage.
That homecoming game stands out for Bonnet.
“The boys came into that game pretty excited,” Bonnet said, adding Faith boasts a solid team. “Knowing that they were able to compete, and they would be able to compete, to a very high level: I think the boys really tried to capitalize on that.”
Sophomores Charlie Clements and Gavin Tesch showed considerable improvement this season, according to Bonnet.
“This year, he really stepped up and got aggressive and played hard when he needed to,” Bonnet said in describing Clements.
“We ended up moving some people around at fullback,” Bonnet said. “Gavin Tesch ended up being a guy we ended up sticking there, and sticking with.”
Chase VanDerBoom represented the senior class. Bonnet said VanDerBoom made huge contributions and provided really good leadership.
“They put it all on the line for him,” Bonnet said of the team’s response to VanDerBoom. “They knew that he wasn’t going to back down, and he was going to put it all on the line for them, too.”
Bonnet sees a lot of potential coming up for the Irrigators.
He said several of this year’s players were on the squad in 2020 and looks for them to return in 2022.
“That leads to a lot of really good things happening when you end up with the same boys around,” Bonnet said. “They build that platform, and then the newcomers every year as freshmen have something to step on and help build.”
