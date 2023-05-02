By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University (BHSU) captured both team championships as the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede ended Saturday night at Seven Down Arenas.
The Yellow Jacket men’s team claimed top honors at the second rodeo that started Friday night and ended Saturday night. Black Hills State’s Riley Staton won the Tie Down Roping event (total time of 18.9 seconds on two go-rounds) en route to All-Around Cowboy honors.
“It was a real long weekend, and I just took it one run at a time,” Staton said. He added team members worked all week to prepare the arena, and it was time to lock in once the competition began.
Staton said nothing is better than the hometown crowd, and it was awesome to win an event at this rodeo. He is currently a junior.
“It’s been really good,” Staton said of the spring season up to now. “We’ve just got to finish it off next weekend at Lincoln.”
Staton said team members are really close, and they all help one another. He agreed everyone shares that role.
“You always just want to make good runs and put yourself in the best position to win,” Staton said of his goals for the season’s spring portion. “That’s just kind of what we do: one week at a time.”
Brett Mattson and Riley Hannum also entered the winner’s circle during the second rodeo for BHSU. They completed two Team Roping go-rounds in a total time of 17.2 seconds.
Cashae McGee and Chanci Kraft finished second in their respective events to lead the first-place Yellow Jacket women’s squad. McGee completed two Goat Tying go-rounds in a total time of 14.6 seconds. Kraft finished two Breakaway Roping go-rounds in a total time of 6.3 seconds.
Black Hills State head coach Glen Lammers said the Stampede is a great event, and the Yellow Jackets really appreciated the local fans’ enthusiasm. He thanked the fans and community for their support.
“There were a lot of really good performances,” Lammers said. He cited Austin Madison (second in Tie Down Roping), Sydney Theobald (third in Barrel Racing), Brooklyn Hanson (fifth in Barrel Racing), Riley Donnelly (third in Goat Tying), Riley Staton, and Kraft.
Black Hills State will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, for the Cornhusker Stampede on Friday and Saturday. Lammers said it is now a matter of improving on the simple things.
“I want them to be focused on enjoying the process,” Lammers said. “Let the results take care of themselves.”
Event winners and other top-six Black Hills State performances from both rodeos follow.
The second rodeo is listed first, followed by the first rodeo held Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.
Rodeo 2
(Friday night through Saturday night)
Bareback Riding
1 Cash Owens (Iowa Central Community College) 111 points on two go-rounds.
Steer Wrestling
1 Kaden Wooters (Mid-Plains Central) 16.8 seconds on two go-rounds.
Goat Tying
1 Opal Harkins (University of South Dakota Law) 13.8 seconds on two go-rounds. Black Hills State: 2 Cashae McGee 14.6 on two, 3 Riley Donnelly 16.1 on two, 5 Haley Husted 16.4 on two.
Tie Down Roping
1 Riley Staton (Black Hills State) 18.9 seconds on two go-rounds. Other Black Hills State: 2 Austin Madison 19.7 on two, 5 Luke Mavity 25.1 on two, 6 Nick Bjork 25.9 on two.
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Garrett Varilek (Mitchell Technical College) 119 points on two -go rounds
Breakaway Roping
1 Hattie Renfrow (Iowa Central Community College) 5.3 seconds on two go-rounds. Black Hills State: 2 Chanci Kraft 6.3 on two.
Team Roping
1 Brett Mattson (Black Hills State) and Riley Hannum (Black Hills State) 17.2 seconds on two go-rounds. Other Black Hills State: 2 Riley Staton and Chasyn Ystaas (Dickinson State) 18.2 on two, 5 Summer Richardson and Slater Tople 26.6 on two, 6 Riley Donnelly and Nick Bjork 28.2 on two.
Barrel Racing
1 Kelly Bang (Dickinson State) 27.61 seconds on two go-rounds. Black Hills State: 3 Sydney Theobald 27.82 on two, 5 Brooklyn Hanson 27.86 on two.
Bull Riding
1 Sage Vance (Iowa Central Community College) 157 points on two go-rounds.
All-Around Cowboy: Riley Staton, Black Hills State.
All-Around Cowgirl: Opal Harkins, University of South Dakota Law.
RODEO 1
(Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon: all one round)
Bareback Riding
1 Drew Lind (Iowa Central Community College) 72 points.
Steer Wrestling
1 Austin Madison (Black Hills State) 4.8 seconds.
Goat Tying
1 Cashae McGee (Black Hills State) 6.6 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 5 Isabel Risse 7.3.
Tie Down Roping
1 Jory Boote (Dickinson State) 9.9 seconds. Black Hills State: 5 Riley Staton 12.1, 6 Austin Madison 12.5.
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Cauy Taff (Graceland) 62 points.
Breakaway Roping
1 (tie) Morgan Foss, Dickinson State; Jade Boote, Dickinson State; and Calli Bauer, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, all 2.7 seconds. Black Hills State: 6 Emma Ohm 3.0.
Team Roping
1 Rachel Kelderman (Black Hills State) and Kail Vaith (Mitchell Technical College) 8.2 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 5 Jayme Peterson and Cayden Kling (Dickinson State) 12.8.
Barrel Racing
1 Maggie Underhill (Mid-Plains Central) 13.86 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Cashae McGee 13.91, 4 Brooklyn Hanson 14.04, 6 Tessa Caspers 14.10.
Bull Riding
1 Lathan Demontigny (North Dakota State) 75 points.
All-Around Cowboy: Nick Rettinger, Mid-Plains Central.
All-Around Cowgirl: Cashae McGee, Black Hills State.
Men’s team champion: Mid-Plains Central.
Women’s team champion: University of South Dakota Law.
