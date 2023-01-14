Yellow Jackets win five Myrle Hanson events

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University indoor track team members combined for five event wins at Saturday’s Myrle Hanson Open, held at the Donald E. Young Center field house.
Breanne Fuller emerged as a double champion for the Yellow Jackets. She won the women’s 60-meter dash in 7.74 seconds and the 200 dash in 25.92 seconds.
Black Hills State’s Mikayla Tracy won the women’s 400-meter dash in 1 minute 1.49 seconds. Teammate Sophie Curtis won the 60-meter hurdles in 10.33 seconds.
Dawson Lindeen represented the Yellow Jacket men’s team in the winners’ circle. He cleared 13 feet 7.25 inches in the pole vault.
Event winners and other top-eight Black Hills State placers follow. Only events with Yellow Jacket place winners are listed.
MEN'S DIVISION
60-meter dash
1 Quincy Efeturi (Chadron State) 7.02 seconds. Black Hills State: 3 Mason Sartain 7.10, 4 Conor McGraw 7.11, 7 Nicholas Hale 7.34. Sartain, McGraw, and Hale met NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standards.
200-meter dash
1 Osvaldo Cano (Chadron State) 22.43 seconds. Black Hills State: 3 Mason Sartain 22.91, 5 Shane McGraw 23.51. Sartain and McGraw met NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standards.
400-meter dash
1 Greg Logsdon (Chadron State) 50.77 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Shane McGraw 51.24, 4 Trinity Brady 51.48, 6 Braden Anderson 52.65, 7 Frank Becker 53.71. McGraw, Brady, Anderson, and Becker met NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standards.
Pole vault
1 Dawson Lindeen (Black Hills State) 13 feet 7.25 inches. Other Black Hills State: 3 Ryan Foy 13-7.25. Lindeen and Foy met NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standards.
Long jump
1 Chase Keating (Dawson Community College) 21 feet 6 inches. Black Hills State: 5 Mario Guerrero 20-4.25, 6 Reece Ullery 20-0.25. Guerrero and Ullery met NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standards.
Triple jump
1 Ty Allen (unattached) 43 feet 11.75 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Reece Ullery 42-10.75, 3 Mario Guerrero 41-6.50. Ullery and Guerrero met NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standards.
Weight throw
1 Daniel Reynolds (Chadron State) 64 feet 3.75 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Sully Mack 55-5.50. Mack met the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard.
WOMEN'S DIVISION
60-meter dash
1 Breanne Fuller (Black Hills State) 7.74 seconds. Fuller met the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard.
200-meter dash
1 Breanne Fuller (Black Hills State) 25.92 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 3 Mikayla Tracy 27.04. Fuller and Tracy met NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standards.
400-meter dash
1 Mikayla Tracy (Black Hills State) 1 minute 1.49 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 4 Kendall Tietjen 1:03.86, 5 Kaylee Terry 1:06.24. Tracy, Tietjen, and Terry met NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standards.
60-meter hurdles
1 Sophie Curtis (Black Hills State) 10.33 seconds. Curtis met the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard.
Pole vault
1 Kamryn Scully (South Dakota School of Mines & Technology) 10 feet 8 inches. Black Hills State: 3 Erin Weibel 10-2. Weibel met the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard.
Long jump
1 Brooke Wirkkala (Rocky Mountain) 17 feet 0.75 inch. Black Hills State: 4 Erin Weibel 15-4, 7 Anna Lewis 14-5, 8 Ava Dinger 14-2.50. Weibel and Lewis met NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standards.
Triple jump
1 Lauryn Frideres (Rocky Mountain) 33 feet 8.50 inches. Black Hills State: 3 Ava Dinger 30-3.50. Dinger met the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard.
Shot put
1 Kyla Sawvell (Chadron State) 45 feet 10 inches. Black Hills State: 6 Makayla Friederich 36-11.50, 7 Anna Lewis 36-6.25. Friederich and Lewis met NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standards.
Weight throw
1 Kyla Sawvell (Chadron State) 63 feet 9.75 inches. Black Hills State: 7 Christianna Wall 43-7.75, 8 Hanah Sullivan 42-6. Wall and Sullivan met NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standards.
