Yellow Jackets win five Myrle Hanson events

Erin Weibel of Black Hills State University clears the bar in the women’s pole vault event. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University indoor track team members combined for five event wins at Saturday’s Myrle Hanson Open, held at the Donald E. Young Center field house.

Breanne Fuller emerged as a double champion for the Yellow Jackets. She won the women’s 60-meter dash in 7.74 seconds and the 200 dash in 25.92 seconds.

