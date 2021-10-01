Yellow Jackets travel to Colorado to face Fort Lewis College

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team overcame a 24-3 halftime deficit to defeat Adams State University, 51-48, in double overtime, in its Swarms Day game, Saturday, at Lyle Hare Stadium, in Spearfish.
“We had about 25 minutes of our best football in a game that seemed like five hours. I was pleased with our response when we were down, but I want us to make consistent plays over four quarters of football,” said Josh Breske, the Yellow Jackets head coach. “It’s good to know if we get in those types of situations we can respond and win those types of games, but I want us to make plays consistently so we don’t get in those situations.”
Yellow Jackets quarterback Chance Eben was 16 of 27 passing for 190 yards and he threw one interception.
He also ran 19 times for 113 yards and scored three touchdowns, including running 17 yards for the winning score in the second overtime to give Black Hills State the win, 51-48. Nolan Susel had 13 carries for 51 yards, and three touchdowns.
Doodles Quinones led the Yellow Jackets defense with 21 tackles.
Saturday Black Hills State (3-1 overall, 1-1 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) will travel to Fort Lewis College (0-4 overall, 0-3 RMAC)
This will be the ninth meeting between the two programs, and the first since Sept. 28, 2019, which saw a 13-7 Yellow Jacket victory.
Black Hills State is 5-3 against Fort Lewis College, with their first meeting occuring in the 2012 season.
The Skyhawks are coming off a 42-0 loss Saturday to undefeated Western Colorado University.
Redshirt junior running backs Emmanuel Nwosu and Jeff Hansen struggled to find running room. Hansen gained 21 yards on 10 carries, while Nwosu rushed for 18 yards on 14 carries.
Freshman quarterback Jack Hanenburg and Redshirt sophomore Brayden Miller split time, combining for 54 passing yards on 6-of-14 attempts.
Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Cummings hauled in a career-high three receptions for 28 yards.
Defensively, Redshirt sophomore Jayden Helms and Redshirt freshman Fred Mady III continued their strong 2021 season with four tackles each against Western Colorado.
Helms leads all Skyhawks with 48 tackles, while Mady III is close behind with 44 total tackles.
With their three wins to open the 2021 season, the Yellow Jackets are off to a 3-1 record, their best start since the 2016 season when they started 5-1 and finished 7-4 overall.
The game day forecast calls for clear skies with a high of 64 degrees and a low of 39. There is a 20% chance of precipitation, and the winds will be out of the north at five to ten miles per hour.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Gunnison, Colo.
Yellow Jacket fans can listen to the game on The Eagle Country at 95.5/96.3 FM, or live online at MyEagleCountry.com.
