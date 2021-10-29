Yellow Jackets to host Hardrockers in 136th Black Hills Brawl

SPEARFISH — Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rivals South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State University (BHSU) will face each other in the 136th Black Hills Brawl, for the Homestake Trophy, Saturday, in Spearfish.
The deceptively heavy Homestake Trophy was introduced in 1946, and takes its name from the Homestake Mine located in Lead.
The trophy has resided in Rapid City with South Dakota Mines after the Hardrockers won last season’s match-up, 34-17.
This Black Hills Brawl is also one of the longest running NCAA rivalry games in the nation.
The Yellow Jackets (4-4 overall, 2-4 RMAC) are coming off a 24-10 loss to New Mexico Highlands, last Saturday.
“It really just comes down to execution. We can sit here and talk about trusting schemes, focus on our jobs, all those things lead to can we execute our block, the throw, the kick, the tackle, the coverage, whatever it might be,” said Josh Breske, the Yellow Jackets head football coach. “That was a good example of being very inconsistent with our execution. So we as coaches have to step it up, and make sure we are getting back to the basics this week, to improve our execution as we take on a good South Dakota Mines team.”
The Hardrockers (4-4 overall, 2-4 RMAC) are coming off a 42-21 loss to No. 24 Western Colorado last Saturday in Rapid City.
Jayden Johannsen threw for 204 yards, and two touchdowns, and he ran for 47 yards. Jeremiah Bridges caught 4 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Will Carroll and Jarett Meyer lead the defense for the Hardrockers, each recording 11 tackles.
“More than anything I want to see my guys to just play with a competitor mentality. I really want to see the guys make the transition from Black Hills State always being the underdog in this league to having that killer mentality in all three phases of the game, and not be surprised when we have some success”
Breske added, “That’s the biggest thing is making that mental change to be on the attack instead of always being protective.”
BHSU is 60-64-11 all-time in the series, first played in 1900. The Yellow Jackets hold a 27-11 edge in this series since 1987.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The Game Day weather forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, with a high near 50 degrees. The winds will be northwest at 10-20 miles per hour.
