BHSU 4-0 for first time
since 1970
By Jason Gross
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Chance Eben threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Hasaan Williams with 43 seconds remaining as Black Hills State University edged Colorado Mesa 31-28 in Saturday’s Swarm Days football game at Lyle Hare Stadium.
Black Hills State (2-0 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC), 4-0 overall) is off to its best start since 1970.
“Chance Eben is the man,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske said of the quarterback who completed 23 of 28 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns.
Eben was the starting quarterback this season until three weeks ago. Aidan Willard was unable to play Saturday because of injury.
Breske had nothing but praise for Eben’s handling of the quarterback change, saying Eben cheers on Willard and his teammates while remaining focused and watching a lot of film.
“The way he’s handled this quarterback change this season has been one of the most impressive things I’ve seen in all my coaching years,” Breske said of Eben. “That kid just embodies our ‘we over me’ culture.”
Eben took all of the starting quarterback repetitions in practice last week and used the word “redemption” to describe the win. He recalled the Mavericks won 52-9 last season.
“Aiden Willard is my best friend, on and off the field,” Eben said. “I think we have one of the best quarterback rooms in the RMAC, and I think Aidan’s place speaks for himself.”
Eben said he wanted to keep the quarterback room standard going, and today felt really good. He added he has learned a lot about footwork from Willard.
Black Hills State and Colorado Mesa combined for five touchdowns in the second frame after a scoreless first quarter.
Colorado Mesa used Jullen Ison’s 13-yard touchdown run and Hudson Metcalf’s 71-yard fumble return for the first two scores. Two Ben Sargent conversions put the Mavericks up 14-0.
A 92-yard touchdown pass play from Eben to TJ Chukwurah put Black Hills State on the board, with Coleman Chapman’s kick making the score 14-7. The Yellow Jackets forged a 14-14 tie on Nolan Susel’s 1-yard touchdown run and Chapman’s extra point.
Karst Hunter’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Ison, and Sargent’s extra point, put Colorado Mesa up 21-14 at halftime.
Susel found the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Yellow Jackets. A Chapman kick tied matters at 21.
Chapman boomed a 52-yard field
