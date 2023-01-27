Cloudy with scattered snow showers and flurries becoming a steady accumulating snow later. High around 40F. W winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Black Hills State’s Joel Scott goes in for a layup during Tuesday night’s game against rival South Dakota School of Mines, at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish The Yellow Jackets won 76-60.Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles
SPEARFISH — Fifth ranked Black Hills State set a new attendance record with a crowd of 3,077, when they defeated rival South Dakota School of Mines 76-60, Tuesday night at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.
The previous record was 3,045, set on March, 5, 2022, against Regis in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship game, at the Young Center.
“I thought offensively we weren’t right in the first half. I thought we were playing a little tentative with some guys, and some other guys maybe were pressing a little bit; need to score right now, and not really trusting each other like we will need to do,” said Ryan Thompson, BHSU’s coach, in a post-game interview. “I thought in the second half offensively we looked great. We really moved the ball, and we played to our strengths. We got great looks, and took care of the ball a little bit better in the half court at least.”
The Hardrockers’ Alejandro Rama scored 23 points in the first half, but was held to two points in the second half. “Defensively, Rama obviously hurt us in the first half. It wasn’t the huge adjustments, we just guarded better, and I thought our bigs did a better job in the second half getting up on him, and contesting him. I think our guys played really intense on a short turn around tonight, so I am really pleased with our effort,” Thompson said.
Kolten Mortensen scored four points, and Rama hit a 3-pointer to put the Hardrockers on top 7-2, two minutes into the game.
Matthew Ragsdale, Joel Scott, and PJ Hayes hit 3-poimters to give the Yellow Jackets the lead 11-8, with 15:02 left in the first half.
Rama helped the Hardrockers take the lead 23-19 at the 9:12 mark of the first half.
The Hardrockers led 31-25, before a 3-pointer by Hayes, two free throws by Scott, two free throws by Caelin Hearne, and a layup by Sindou Cisse cut the Hardrockers’ lead to 37-36 at the half .
In the second Black Hills State led 47-45 with just over 13 minutes left in the game.
The Yellow Jackets went on a 16-3 run to lead, to lead 63-48, with seven minutes left in the game.
Black Hills State went on to win 76-60.
Ragsdale led Black Hills State in scoring with 19 points to go along with four rebounds, and a steal. Scott finished with 16 points, two steals and two blocks. Cisse added 12 points, five assists and four rebounds. Hayes scored 11 points with six rebounds and five assists, and Hearne chipped in 10 points to go along with six rebounds.
Hoku Fisher came off the bench to score eight points, pull down nine rebounds, and one an assist and one stealfor theYellow Jackets,
Black Hills State improved to 17-1 overall, and 11-1 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
They are .03 points behind first place Colorado School of Mines (18-1 overall, and 12-1 RMAC).
