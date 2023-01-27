BHSU men_3333.jpg

Black Hills State’s Joel Scott goes in for a layup during Tuesday night’s game against rival South Dakota School of Mines, at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish The Yellow Jackets won 76-60.Pioneer photo by Dennis Knuckles

SPEARFISH — Fifth ranked Black Hills State set a new attendance record with a crowd of 3,077, when they defeated rival South Dakota School of Mines 76-60, Tuesday night at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.

The previous record was 3,045, set on March, 5, 2022, against Regis in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship game, at the Young Center.

