Yellow Jackets rally, topple Adams State

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s women’s volleyball team overcame an early two-game deficit to outlast Adams State three games to two Friday night at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.
The visiting Grizzlies won the first two games 25-23 and 25-15. Black Hills State won the next three games 25-19, 26-24, and 15-12 to secure the victory.
“I was very impressed with our effort and our never-give-up attitude,” Black Hills State head coach Kristin Carmichael said.
Sierra Ward and Peyton Bodemann combined on a block as the Yellow Jackets forged an 18-18 tie in the first game. Mariah Robinson’s attacking kill kept Black Hills State within 24-23, but Adams State scored the next point for the 25-23 win.
Ward and Bodemann each had an attacking kill as Black Hills State trailed only 16-14 in the first game. The Grizzlies scored nine of the next 10 points to win 25-15.
Carmichael said Adams State dug really well in the first two games, and the Yellow Jackets had a hard time scoring.
“It was just kind of reminding the girls about home court, going after it, have confidence, kind of a mental switch more than anything,” Carmichael said in describing the biggest on-court adjustments between the second and third games. She added the squad made a few personnel changes.
Madison Hoopman’s back-to-back attacking kills enabled Black Hills State to go up 12-8 in the third game. She added another attacking kill as the Yellow Jackets stayed ahead 19-16.
Black Hills State held a 22-19 lead. Kindra Cerrone’s two attacking kills, and one by Robinson, lifted the Yellow Jackets to the 25-19 win.
The Yellow Jackets used a five-point run to open an 18-14 lead in the fourth game.
Ward’s attacking kill gave Black Hills State side out and a 23-23 tie. She added another attacking kill for a 25-24 Yellow Jacket lead. Jessica Crane contributed an attacking kill as Black Hills State won the game 26-24.
Black Hills State never trailed in the fifth game. Ward’s attacking kill put the Yellow Jackets up 13-10; Crane’s attacking kill sealed the 15-12 win.
“I thought that we finally had momentum and kept momentum, even when they would score,” Carmichael said in describing the fifth game. Crane earned Carmichael’s praise for her efforts.
Statistical leaders follow.
Attacking kills — BHSU: Sierra Ward 18, Madison Hoopman 14, Mariah Robinson 13. Adams State: Alexandra MacAskill 18.
Set assists — BHSU: Karly Marx 55, Haedyn Rhoades 4, Peyton Bodemann 2. Adams State: Bailey Schlosser 33.
Serving aces — BHSU: Katie Welniak 3. Adams State: Shannon Mulkey 2.
Total blocks — BHSU: Robinson 5 (1 solo and 4 assist), Bodemann 5 (5 assist), Hoopman 4 (4 assist). Adams State: Anna Huggins 3 (1 solo and 2 assist), Natalie Gallegos 3 (3 assist).
Digs — BHSU: Rhoades 16, Marx 14, Kindra Cerrone 10. Adams State: Huggins 13.
Black Hills State is now 3-10 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, 6-15 overall. The Yellow Jackets will host New Mexico Highlands at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
