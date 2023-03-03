By Dennis Knuckles
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — Number three-seeded Black Hills State University’s men’s basketball team will take on second-ranked Fort Lewis in the semifinal round of the 2023 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Shootout basketball tournament at 7:30 p.m. tonight, in Grand Junction, Colo.
The Yellow Jackets finished the 2022-23 regular season with a 24-4 overall record, matching a program-best 24 regular season wins.
In the latest national polls, Black Hills State came in at 12th in the nation in the D2SIDA (Sports Information Directors ) Media Poll, and 16th in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Poll.
Regionally, the team is ranked No. 5 in the South Central Region.
The Yellow Jackets defeated Westminster 80-69 Tuesday night in Spearfish to advance to the semifinals.
The Jackets led by as many as 15 points in the second half, before the Griffins made a run to cut the Yellow Jacket lead to 76-69 with 1:18 left in the game.
Ryan Thompson, Black Hills State’s head coach, said Black Hills State controlled the ball well and handled Westminster’s pressure during the key second-half run.
“For the most part, we did not get sped up. We didn’t take bad shots, and I think that was really the key,” said Ryan Thompson, Black Hills State’s head coach.
Thompson earned his 100th career coaching victory against Westminster, but said the coaching milestone takes a back seat in his thought process.
“So much is focused on trying to win this conference tournament,” he said. “I’m more excited to be advancing and working towards winning a championship than anything with my personal record.”
Fort Lewis (26-3) finished the regular season in second place in the RMAC, and is currently ranked first in the South Central Region. Nationally, they are ranked seventh in the D2SIDA media poll, and 10th on the NABC Coaches Poll.
Fort Lewis won its quarterfinal match up Tuesday over Regis 96-89.
The Skyhawks are the leading scoring team in the RMAC, and are 16th in the nation, averaging 84.2 points per game. They are also sixth in the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.5), and 18th in turnover margin (3.8).
“Great RMAC playoff game between two schools that are championship caliber programs,” head coach Bob Pietrack shared. “We weathered a bevy of shots early, things didn’t go our way, and there were multiple times we were ready to break through but couldn’t. I really tip my hat to Regis. I thought they played very well, especially their seniors. We knew it would be a tough fight, but I’m just really proud of our guys tonight and excited to get on to the semifinal.”
Akuel Kot scored 25 points against Regis 25 points to lift his season total to 701 points, and he set the new program record for single-season scoring.
Kot broke Fort Lewis’ Joshua Blaylock’s (2016-17) and Alex Herrera’s (2014-15) previous record of 687 career points.
Kot and Agbim combined for 47 points, while Stafford back them up with 16 of his own.
Both JaQuaylon Mays and Brenden Boatwright had 13 points each.
The Rangers had five of their own finish in double figures led by Egun with 21, Bokol with 16, David Simental with 15, Singh 14, and Chase Mayo Harmon with the final 10.
Statistically, Black Hills State is ranked in the top-10 in the nation in five different categories, including third in defensive rebounds per game (30.1), fifth in 3-point percentage (40.3), sixth in 3-point percentage defense (29.5), 10th in field goal percentage (50.6), and made threes per game (10.9).
A Black Hills State win would advance them to the RMAC championship game Saturday night against the winner of Colorado Mesa and Colorado School of Mines game., while a Black Hills State loss would eliminate them from the RMAC Tournament.
Matthew Ragsdale and Joel Scott have combined for the most total points in a season by a pair of NCAA teammates who also played on the same high school team, surpassing the previous high of 1,047 points, accumulated by Dick (535 points) and Tom Van Arsdale (512) in the 1963-64 season at Indiana.
Currently the Ragsdale/Scott duo has 1,061 combined points this season.
