Yellow Jackets hosts New Mexico Highlands

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University Yellow Jackets football team hopes to snap a two-game losing streak when they host New Mexico Highlands in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match up Saturday, at Lyle Hare Stadium, in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets lost to No. 24 Western Colorado 44-28 Saturday in Gunnison, Colo.
“We started out with a 51-yard drive, seven plays, converted a few first downs, was moving, and then on a third down we accidentally rolled the ball back to the quarterback, in which he took a sack on the play,” said Josh Breske, the Yellow Jackets head football coach. “It seemed like from that point on we were just playing not to lose. That’s three weeks in a row not being able to find our footing offensively in the first quarter, so it’s going to be a big point of infuses this week (at practice) for sure.
Breske said they have been looking at everything to try and solve the reason they can’t score early
“We keep asking ourselves, ‘is it energies, the play calls, is it simple just executing.’ It might be a combination of all those three things, but it’s all about execution. We just can’t have any lapse of execution anywhere from the offensive line, to the skills positions, to the quarterback,” Breske said.
Breske added,” I really like our offensive calls to start the game. We have a great series of openers that we practice with our guys. They all know what play is coming, it’s just can we eliminate the mistakes and play mistake-free to give us a chance to go down and score early in the game. It’s really just about execution.”
The Yellow Jackets (4-3 overall, 2-3 RMAC) had 392 yards of total offense, 352 yards coming through the air.
Aidan Willard completed 12 of 19 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Hammons also saw action, completing 5-of-10 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.
Hasaan Williams was the leading receiver for the Yellow Jackets with four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.
New Mexico Highlands (2-5 overall, 2-4 RMAC) is coming off a 28-21 home win over CSU Pueblo 28-21, snapping the Cowboys’ five-game losing streak.
Cowboys quarterback Ramone Atkins finished 26-for-44 for 252 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 79 yards and a score. Cameron High finished with 73 yards rushing on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns. Beckford was the Cowboys top receiver with nine catches for 120 yards, and a touchdown.
Defensively, Malik Brown had seven tackles, while Roderick Woods and Lebarron Jones had six tackles each. Devin Jones had five tackles (all solo), to go along with a forced fumble.
The Cowboys offense out gained CSU Pueblo 424-331, including 172-85 on the ground.
The Cowboys were 11 of 19 on third down conversions.
They are coming off a huge win over CSU-Pueblo. They’ve been playing good football. They had a good game with (Colorado) Mines. They had a close game with Western. So pulling off this win over Pueblo, they are going to have a lot of confidence,” said Breske. “The biggest thing for my team is we know they are going to complete passes, we know they are going to run quarterback draws. We have to be able to just tackle. Force them to play perfectly the entire game. If we can tackle and not give them easy yards, we’ll find ourselves in a great possession to win.”
Breske said it’s nice to play a home game.
“It’s great to be home. We shot the Western Colorado trip in a one-day trip,” said Breske. “Hind sight in this league, especially with being as young of a team as we are, with maturity levels lacking in some areas, we have to make it a two-day trip, so I’m so glad not dealing with it this week, and extremely glad we don’t have to travel down to Las Vegas (New Mexico) this year.”
The Yellow Jackets are 5-3 all time against New Mexico Highlands, having played eight times since their first meeting on Oct. 27, 2012.
The two teams last played in 2019, in which BHSU fell 17-13, but the Yellow Jackets had won five of the last six games against them prior to the 2019 loss.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The game-day forecast calls for overcast skies in the afternoon, with a high of 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 MPH.
Yellow Jacket fans can listen to the game on The Eagle Country at 95.5/96.3 FM, or live online at MyEagleCountry.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
