Yellow Jackets host RMAC Tourney game tonight

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University will host New Mexico Highlands on Tuesday, March 1, as the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) men’s basketball tournament begins.
Tipoff from the Donald E. Young Center is set for 7 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets bring the number 1 seed into this tournament, with the Cowboys (10-12 RMAC) seeded eighth. Black Hills State forged a 17-4 record to secure the regular-season RMAC crown.
An 80-75 win over Metro State-Denver on Saturday enabled the Yellow Jackets to clinch the title by one-half game over Colorado Mesa (17-5 in the RMAC).
Joel Scott scored 25 points to pace four Black Hills State players in double figures on Saturday. Sava Dukic (15 points), Adam Moussa (14), and Sindou Cisse (13) followed.
Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said New Mexico Highlands poses matchup difficulties for his defense. He cited the Cowboys’ duo of forward Andre Adams and guard Sammy Barnes-Thompkins.
“Our ability to not give them easy shots, and make them work for everything they got, will be really key,” Thompson said in describing that pair.
Black Hills State must play together on offense, according to Thompson.
He said the Yellow Jackets can succeed inside and a bit in transition, and playing with confidence is key.
This is the third time Black Hills State and New Mexico Highlands have faced each other this season, with the home team winning both times.
The Yellow Jackets prevailed 91-69 on Dec. 18 with the Cowboys claiming a 92-63 triumph on Feb. 12. That latter contest marked Black Hills State’s most recent loss.
“We really struggled to shoot the ball and also turned the ball over too much,” Thompson said of that Feb. 12 game. “We have to limit turnovers.”
Thompson said the Yellow Jackets carry a strong mentality into the RMAC tournament. He stressed the importance of leaving everything on the court.
“It’s a credit to what we’ve done throughout the year,” Thompson said of the number 1 seed. “We always have a great home crowd, and this is a great atmosphere to play at.”
A Yellow Jackets’ win on Tuesday means the team will host the final two rounds of the RMAC tournament: Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5. This is because Black Hills State would be the highest remaining seed after first-round games.
Three other games are on Tuesday’s tournament schedule.
Number 4 seed UC-Colorado Springs hosts fifth-seeded Colorado Mines. The winner of that game will face the Black Hills State-New Mexico Highlands winner on Friday.
Second-seeded Colorado Mesa will host number 7 seed Metro State-Denver (11-11 RMAC). Third-seeded Fort Lewis (16-6 RMAC) hosts number 6 Regis (13-8 RMAC). The winners of those games also square off on Friday at the highest seeds home court.
