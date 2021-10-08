Yellow Jackets host No. 5 Colorado Mines on Heroes Day

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team returns home Saturday to the friendly confines of Lyle Hare Stadium to host No. 5 Colorado Mines in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action.
Saturday’s game will also be BHSU’s annual Heroes Appreciation Day, honoring our veterans and first responders and their families for their sacrifices.
“It’s important that we just don’t look at this game that it’s just not necessarily about supporting troops. It’s drawing attention and giving thanks to EMTs, firefighters, and police officers, as well as our troops,” said Josh Breske, the Jackets coach. “Sometimes things get lost in the limelight when we start talking about our military, or even police force, those type of things. I want my guys to understand that we are paying tribute and homage to the people that will show up when you get in a car wreck, when your house is on fire — the first responders.”
“These people are who we are paying tribute to, so it is going to be important for us to play well, obviously in front of any home crowd. I think our guys have that added motivation, at Lyle Hare Stadium, and then there’s just a little added ante this week with some of the cool festivities of the Heroes Appreciation game, and all the things that come with it.”
Saturday, prior to kickoff, the game ball will be delivered to the field by retired Sgt. 1st Class, Dana Bowman via the sky as he parachutes onto the field with the ball.
Following the National Anthem, Bowman will also be honorary captain for the coin toss.
Black Hills State (4-1 overall, 2-1 RMAC) is coming off a 45-17 conference win over Fort Lewis College.
The Yellow Jackets had 543 yards of total offense, led by running backs Matthew Collier (103 yards) and Nolan Susel (100 yards).
Quarterback Chance Eben threw for three touchdowns, while scoring twice more on the ground. He completed 17 of 29 passes for 169 yards while rushing for 58 yards.
Connor Boyd led receivers with six catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
“I’m pleased with how we finished the game. I think we could’ve started the game out a little bit better on both sides of the ball, but ultimately our guys, I guess, woke up and we started playing the way we know we can play, and came out with the victory,” Breske said.
On defense, Doodles Quinones led the way with nine tackles.
The RMAC leading Orediggers (5-0 overall, 3-0 RMAC), are currently ranked fifth nationally.
Colorado Mines is coming off a 20-14 homecoming overtime win over previously unbeatenWestern Colorado
Orediggers quarterback John Matocha ended up 21-of-25 for 179 yards and touchdowns passes to Max McLeod and Josh Johnston. Matocha also ran for the winning score in the overtime.
Michael Zeman rushed for 144 yards on 26 carries and had 185 total yards in another workhorse performance.
“We have to start fast. We have to make a statement in the first quarter, not even necessarily win the first quarter,” Breske said. “It’s more about just making a statement as far as how we are going to be moving the ball, what you can expect from a physicality standpoint, which is we can’t wait five or 10 minutes to get started with Colorado School of Mines, so we have to be about starting the game fast.”
Breske said special teams could be a factor in the game.
“Special teams are going to be a huge deal for us this week. I think there’s gonna be one or two key plays on special teams that could change the complete direction of the game, and we have to make those plays when they come available,” Breske said. “When the window of opportunity opens, on offense and defense, we have to make the play.”
Breaks added, “There is no ‘my bad’ this week, or any week for that matter. I think it’s about making the play when your name is called upon.”
This will be the 11th meeting between the two programs dating back to their first meeting on Oct. 27, 1962, and the first since Sept. 14, 2019.
The Yellow Jackets have never beaten the Orediggers.
With their four wins to open the 2021 season, the Yellow Jackets are off to a 4-1 record, their best start since the 2016 season when they started 5-1 and finished 7-4 overall.
“Our team is pretty mature. That’s what I’m finding out. We’re not letting a 4-1 success level get to our head. We continue to remain humble. We go about practices hard every single week. I think our guys realize that in no way have we arrived yet. We have to continue to to do the things that got us to 4-1, if we want to continue to win,” Breske said.
Largest Comebacks Since 2012 (Division II Era):
Down 28 points - Sept. 2, 2017 vs. Adams State (W, 47-41 2OT)
Down 21 points - Sept. 25, 2021 vs. Adams State (W, 51-48 2OT)
Down 18 points - Sept. 23, 2017 vs. South Dakota Mines (W, 25-24)
Down 18 points - Sept. 30, 2017 @ N.M. Highlands (W, 50-40)
The game day weather forecast calls for a 60% percent chance of rain later in the day with a high of 60 degrees. The winds will beout of the WNW at 10 to 20 miles-per-hour.
Yellow Jacket fans can listen to the game on The Eagle Country at 95.5/96.3 FM, or live online at MyEagleCountry.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.