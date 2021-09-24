Yellow Jackets host Adams State for Swarm Day

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University Yellow Jackets football team host the Adams State Grizzlies in its Swarm Day homecoming game, Saturday, at 1 p.m., at Lyle Hare Stadium, in Spearfish.
Black Hills State (2-1) is coming off a 19-16 loss at CSU-Pueblo.
The Yellow Jackets were held scoreless in the first three quarters, something Josh Breske, Black Hills State’s head football coach, said the team must improve on.
“In order to beat a team like Pueblo we have to find a way to score in the first three quarters,” said Breske. “Unfortunately we had a punt return that went 89 yards to the house with Kielar Harpham, the referees seen that we had a block in the back. That was a crucial mistake. We do have to find a way to score in the first three quarters we want to beat the best.”
Breske said his team needs to stay focused as they prepare for the Grizzlies during Swarm Week.
“One thing we need to focus on this week is not being too arrogant. Playing a close game against a solid team that we’ve never played close to before, there is definitely an air of confidence when we got on the bus,” said Breske. “Our guys began to realize and acknowledge that we are a lot better than we were. Maybe one of the better teams Black Hills State has put together in a long time. We are playing well together.
Breske added, “One of the pitfalls we need to avoid as a team is going into the Adams State game thinking we are some wonderful, great, perfect team. So, I reminded our guys that you lost a ballgame. You played great but you lost the ballgame, and we still have a lot of stuff we need to fix. ”
Adams State (0-3) is looking for their first win of the season.
They are coming off a 24-10 loss to the Western Colorado Mountaineers.
The Grizzlies finished the game with 311 total yards of offense including 177 on the ground and 134 through the air.
Tyreik Campbell was the top rusher as he finished the night with a 5.3 average per carry, as he gained 117 yards on 18 attempts for 114 yards.
John Buska made his season debut at quarterback and was 13 of 39 for 134 yards.
Breske said Adams State has a lot of weapons.
“Keeping them hungry and humble going into the Adams State game. If we take them for granted we are going to get burned. We just have to make sure we go back through our process and recognize the things that got us into a close game with Pueblo, and go back and revisit those things and ensure the plan,” Breske said.
Yellow Jacket fans can listen to the game on The Eagle Country at 95.5/96.3 FM, or live online at MyEagleCountry.com.
