Yellow Jackets football travels to Western Colorado for RMAC matchup

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team is heading to Gunnison, Colo. to face No. 24 Western Colorado, in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets (4-2 overall, 2-2 RMAC) look to get back in the win column against the third-place Mountaineers (5-1, 4-1 RMAC), currently ranked 24th nationally.
Black Hills State hung tough, but lost to No. 5 Colorado Mines, 41-20 last Saturday, in Spearfish.
“We didn’t get into our groove until it was 20-0, unfortunately,” said Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske, in an interview after the game. “We’ve got to find a way to put some points on the board in the first quarter.”
He added, “We protected the quarterback pretty well today. The Orediggers run a 3-4 defense, like to walk up inside linebackers and cover guards, which confuses opposing offenses.”
Breske reiterated that if the Yellow Jackets want to compete against the top teams in the RMAC their offense has to produce points.
“If you’re playing the best teams in the conference, you’re going to have to find a way to score in every quarter,” Breske said.
Black Hills State had 278 yards of total offense, including 183 yards on the ground.
Matthew Collier led the rushing attack with 125 yards and a touchdown.
This was Collier’s fourth game this season with 100+ yards rushing.
Jamin Wurtz caught five passes for 30 yards and a touchdown, and Kielar Harpham caught four passes for 24 yards, and a touchdown.
Yellow Jackets quarterback Chance Eben was 11 of 25 passing for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Eben also rushed 12 times for 50 yards.
Western Colorado is currently No. 24 in the AFCA DII Coaches’ rankings with their 5-1 overall record, and 4-1 in the RMAC to start the season.
This will be the ninth meeting all time between the two programs dating back to their first meeting on Sept. 29, 2012, and the first since Nov. 2, 2019.
Black Hills State is 3-5 all time against the Mountaineers, and will be looking for their first win over them since a 27-0 shutout on Oct. 15, 2016 in Gunnison, Colo.
The game day forecast forecast in Gunnison, Colo. calls for clear skies with a high of 58 degrees, with winds light and variable.
Yellow Jacket fans can catch the game on The Eagle Country at 95.9/96.3 FM or live online at MyEagleCountry.com.
