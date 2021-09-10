Yellow Jackets’ football to visit William and Jewell on road

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team goes on the road this week to face William and Jewell, Saturday, in Liberty, Mo.
Kickoff is set for noon.
In their season opener Sept. 2 against Dickinson State, the Yellow Jackets defeated the Blue Hawks 30-24, in front of the home crowd.
By defeating Dickinson State, Josh Breske earned his first career victory as head coach of the Yellow Jackets.
“I was really pleased with our effort level. We played hard. That was a big emphasis coming off of last year was we want to watch you guys fight for four quarters, and we felt like we did that for the most part,” Breske said.
The Jackets led 30-10 with 10 minutes left in the game, before the Blue Hawks began a comeback that fell six points short.
“I wasn’t pleased with the situation we put our players in with 10 minutes to go in the game, and we had a 20-point lead,” said Breske. “I feel like myself and our coaches, we kind of let our foot off the gas, and just sent the wrong message to our players.”
Breske said there are still things the team needs to work on.
“The one thing for me, being my third game as a head coach, is decision-making in certain areas of the field. When to go for it, when to punt, when to kick,” said Breske. “We have to utilize our kicker (Jacob) Parks and his strong leg this season, the right way. He’s a huge asset to have.”
Breske added, “I want to be personally more prepared for those decisions when we cross the 50-yard-line, and beyond that, it’s really just about finishing ballgames. Finishing ballgames the right way, and understanding that the game is never over until there are zeros on the clock
William and Jewell lost to Colorado Mesa in its season opener, 40-3.
Josh Clicks’ 23-yard field goal was the only points for the Cardinals.
William and Jewell only amassed 208 yards of total offense, while giving up 547 yards to Colorado Mesa.
Tabren Yates led the Cardinals on the ground with 61 yards while Jesse Thomas was the top receiver with 44 yards on four catches.
Cardinals’ quarterback Will Schneider was eight-for-20 passing, for 58 yards.
Kian Betancourt led the William and Jewell defense with six solo and four assisted tackles.
Breske knows William and Jewell is going to present a challenge for his team.
“William and Jewell is fast. That’s the one thing that I noticed. Defensively they are very fast, and they tackle extremely well,” said Breske. “Offensively they can be explosive. They don’t have a lot of negative plays on offense. They are able to move the ball and on defense we have to contain their quarterback, and on offense we have to make a guy miss in the open field as much man coverage as we will see there.”
