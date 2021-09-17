Yellow Jackets’ football to travel to CSU-Pueblo to open RMAC schedule

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team goes on the road this week to open its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedule against Colorado State University-Pueblo Saturday, in Pueblo, Colo.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off their second straight win to open the 2021 season, defeating William and Jewell, 31-21.
“I think our guys came out in a decisive manner, and they took care of business right away I’m the first half,” said Josh Breske, the Yellow Jackets head coach, after the game. “I was really pleased with our offensive production and how we were stretching the field. Chance Eben did a good job extending plays. Our defense did a good job of getting to the quarterback and turning the Cardinals over.”
Breske said the team still needs to continue to work on playing consistent football.
“We find times throughout 60 minutes of football to get hot on both sides of the ball, and special teams. We need to learn to keep our foot on the gas. I think we did a better job as a staff this week, but we still did find our players getting a little too comfortable with a three-score margin in the middle of the game, so we got find that killer instinct and help keep our guys in that 0-0 mentality for 60 minutes,” Breske said.
Kielar Harpham had himself a three-touchdown day, finding the end zone on a punt return and catching two passes for touchdowns. He finished the day with four catches for 86 yards, and he returned four punt returns for 108 yards.
Connor Boyd totaled 100 yards on the day, catching three passes.
Quarterback Chance Eben completed 11 of 28 passes passes for 267 yards, and three touchdowns.
Matthew Collier was the leading rusher for the Yellow Jackets totaling 84 yards on 14 attempts.
Black Hills State had 459 total yards, to 415 for the Cardinals. The Yellow Jackets had16 first downs compared to 29 for William and Jewell.
The Thunderwolves (0-2) are coming off a 34-14 loss to Grand Valley State.
They only had 29 yards rushing, and 162 total yards.
CSU-Pueblo used two quarterbacks in the game. Starter Steven Croell was 10 for 23 for 84 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
He was sacked three times.
Devin Williams was eight of 15 for 49 yards.
Yellow Jacket fans can listen to the game on The Eagle Country at 95.5/96.3 FM, or live online at MyEagleCountry.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.