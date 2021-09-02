Yellow Jackets’ football hosts Dickinson State in season opener

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team opens its 2021 season tonight when they host Dickinson State at 6 p.m., at Lyle Hare Stadium, in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a two-game, pandemic-shortened season last year, in which they went 0-2 against South Dakota Mines and Colorado Mesa, before shutting down the season due to the COVID pandemic.
Josh Breske, entering his second season as the Yellow Jackets head football coach, said the COVID pandemic has been challenging, but team motivation hasn’t been an issue.
“We are really fortunate that we’ve taken over a program of athletes that are extremely hungry for change,” said Breske. “Motivating them hasn’t been an issue. Obviously you practice so that you get an opportunity to play and have a chance to win the game.”
Breske added, “It’s probably been harder on us as coaches maybe than it is for our playersbecause they have their workout routine and they have their practice routine. I have been really surprised and proud of their resiliency, their focus.”
Black Hills State began fall practice on Aug. 9.
The Yellow Jackets have 65 returning players, nine who are seniors, and 50 newcomers.
“We had 85 athletes here working out through the summer. It’s been amazing to see the committment level of our student athletes here this summer,” Breske said.
Breske said building up the offensive line was important to him.
“The big thing we noticed our first fall here, trying to get through the season is we ran out of offensive and defensive linemen very quickly to injuries,” said Breske. “We really focused on that, and we feel like we did a wonderful job, Generally you’ll look around and say they’ll be a little bigger than they looked before, and so I think this is a big deal in this league.”
Breske said Black Hills State will field a young team this fall.
“We are going to be extremely young. That’s what you are going to see from Black Hills State football we are primarily going to recruit high school football athletes,” said Breske. “We understand the importance of having junior college and four-year transfer students on our football team to fill immediate needs. I want this program to be able to last, and not just flip it.”
The Blue Hawks are coming off of a 2020 season that saw them finish 9-1 overall, and an undefeated 9-0 in the regular season in the North Star Athletic Association.
Dickinson State ranked 10th in the nation in 2020 at the NAIA level, and they advanced to the 2020 NAIA Championship Series, where they fell in the first round to No. 6 Northwestern College, 31-7.
This will be the 61st meeting between Black Hills State and Dickinson State.
The last time the Yellow Jackets played Dickinson State was on Oct. 29, 2016. Black Hills State won 33-20.
The Yellow Jackets record against the Blue Hawks is 26-32-2 record.
Breske’s vision for the future of the Black Hills State University program is clear.
“The number one thing for us is fight. We want people to know when they step out on the field with us, that the game is never over. We’re going to continue to fight for four quarter,” said Breske.
Following tonight’s game, the Yellow Jackets hit the road for two straight Saturdays with matchups at William Jewell at noon on Sept. 11, and open up their Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedule at CSU-Pueblo at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18.
Yellow Jacket fans can listen to the game on The Eagle Country at 95.5/96.3 FM, or online at MyEagleCountry.com.
