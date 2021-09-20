Yellow Jackets’ FB team drops narrow decision to CSU-Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Black Hills State University dropped a narrow 19-16 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football decision to CSU-Pueblo, Saturday afternoon.
Dean Faithfull’s 30-yard field goal put the home standing ThunderWolves ahead 3-0 in the second quarter. The margin reached 10-0 on Dionte Sykes’ 17-yard touchdown pass from Steven Croell, plus Faithfull’s conversion.
CSU-Pueblo extended its lead to 16-0 when Croell fired a 14-yard touchdown pass to Nigel Mitchell. The conversion attempt was unsuccessful.
Black Hills State got on the board in the fourth quarter. Chance Eben’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Kielar Harpham ended an eight-play, 65-yard drive. Hasaan Williams caught the two-point pass as the Yellow Jackets trailed 16-8.
The ThunderWolves gained a bit of breathing room on Jared Zoulek’s 33-yard field goal. That score put CSU-Pueblo ahead 19-8.
A 1-yard touchdown run by Matthew Collier ended an eight-play, 75-yard drive for Black Hills State. Williams caught a two-point pass as the Yellow Jackets trailed only 19-16 with just under five minutes left.
Black Hills State attempted an onsides kick, but CSU-Pueblo recovered and ran out the clock to seal the win.
Eben completed 17 of 26 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown for Black Hills State, now 0-1 in the conference and 2-1 overall.
Harpham caught six passes for 88 yards, with Williams gaining 61 yards on four catches.
Nolan Susel ran for 64 yards to pace Yellow Jacket ball carriers, with Collier adding 50 yards.
The Yellow Jackets return home for their homecoming game on Saturday, Sept. 25, hosting Adams State at 1 p.m.
