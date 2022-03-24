Yellow Jackets fall at Final Four

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Black Hills State University’s magical postseason run ended Thursday afternoon in the Final Four of the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament.
The Yellow Jackets dropped a 70-57 decision to two-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State. Black Hills State, 26-8, saw its 10-game winning streak come to an end.
See Friday’s Black Hills Pioneer for more.
