Yellow Jackets fall 88-86, to Chadron State, in season finale

Black Hills State junior forward PJ Hayes, right, looks for a teammate to pass to during a game earlier this season against Fort Lewis, in Spearfish.

The Yellow Jackets will now be the number 3 seed in the upcoming Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Shootout Tourney after losing to Chadron State 88-86, Thursday night in Chadron, Neb. The Yellow Jackets will host Westminster Tuesday night in the opening round of the RMAC Tourney. The start time for the game has still not been determined.



CHADRON, Neb. — Black Hills State’s men’s basketball dropped its season finale to Chadron State, 88-86, in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action Thursday night, in Chadron, Neb.

A Sindou Cisse layup opened the scoring in what would be a back-and-forth start before a Matthew Ragsdale 3-pointer put the Yellow Jackets ahead 15-9 with 12:34 to go in the first half.

