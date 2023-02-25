Yellow Jackets fall 88-86, to Chadron State, in season finale

Black Hills State junior forward PJ Hayes, right, looks for a teammate to pass to during a game earlier this season against Fort Lewis, in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets will now be the number 3 seed in the upcoming Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Shootout Tourney after losing to Chadron State 88-86, Thursday night in Chadron, Neb. The Yellow Jackets will host Westminster Tuesday night in the opening round of the RMAC Tourney. The start time for the game has still not been determined.
CHADRON, Neb. — Black Hills State’s men’s basketball dropped its season finale to Chadron State, 88-86, in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action Thursday night, in Chadron, Neb.
A Sindou Cisse layup opened the scoring in what would be a back-and-forth start before a Matthew Ragsdale 3-pointer put the Yellow Jackets ahead 15-9 with 12:34 to go in the first half.
The Eagles would inch back and score seven unanswered to move ahead, 16-15.
But BHSU answered with layups from Adam Moussa and Joel Scott, before a Ragsdale 3-pointer created some separation and turned into a 12-0 scoring run for the Yellow Jackets, that put them on top 29-18 with 9:05 left in the half.
Chadron State shot 5-of-18 from behind the arc in the first half, which allowed the Eagles to creep back ahead from there, 41-40 with under two minutes before halftime.
A Scott layup and Ryan Cisarik dunk sent the Yellow Jackets into the locker room, leading 44-41.
The two teams traded blows out of the break, seeing six lead changes over the first six minutes until a Cisarik layup, a pair of Scott free throws, and a Moussa jumper gave the Yellow Jackets their largest lead of the second half, 59-55.
Chadron State refused to quit fighting, re-taking a 62-61 lead at the midway mark of the second half.
They added a trio of free throws to extend their lead to 65-61.
Jumpers from Scott and Moussa pulled Black Hills State back even at 67-all, before a Scott layup put the Yellow Jackets back out in front, 69-67 with 7:13 remaining in the game.
Back-and-forth play continued, and Chadron State took the lead once again 79-77, with under four minutes left in regulation.
The Yellow Jackets continued to trail until a pair of free throws from Scott with 1:20 left in the game, put Black Hills State on top 84-83.
Chadron State quickly regained the lead from there, 88-86, and a Ragsdale 3-pointer at the buzzer caromed off the rim, giving the Eagles the win.
The Yellow Jackets shot 52.2 percent from the field,and connected on just 7-of-27 attempts from deep (25.92%).
Scott led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 29 points, to go with eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Ragsdale and Moussa also shot in double-figures, tallying 18 and 16, respectively.
Ragsdale sank a team-high four threes, while Moussa finished with six rebounds, eight assists and a steal.
Notes
Scott and Ragsdale have combined for 1,029 points so far this season, 18 points shy of the most combined points by a pair of NCAA teammates who were also high school teammates (1,047 — Dick and Tom Van Arsdale, Indiana, 1963-64).
The Yellow Jackets (24-4 overall, 18-4 RMAC) now look ahead to the RMAC Tournament as the number 3 seed, and they will host Westminster on Tuesday.
Tip off time for that game has yet to be determined.
