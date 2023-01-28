By BHSU Sports Information
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State men’s basketball team was on from start to finish, in a well-rounded 80-51 victory over Colorado Christian, in Rocky Mountain Athletic Athletic Conference action Thursday night in Spearfish.
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 10:45 am
The Yellow Jackets (18-1 overall, and 12-1 RMAC) never trailed, as the team shot at a 50.8 percent clip from the field and drained 11 3-pointers while holding the Cougars to 33.3% shooting from the floor.
Joel Scott led all scorers with 16 points, along with his six rebounds, and an assist.
Caelin Hearne scored a career-high 15 points, going 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.
Matthew Ragsdale was 6-of-11 from the field to finish with 14 points, while Sindou Cisse flirted with a double-double totaling 12 points and nine rebounds to go with five blocks, two assists, and a steal. PJ Hayes was 3-of-6 from deep as he finished with 13 points, five rebounds, two blocks, and a steal.
The Yellow Jackets came out on fire, shooting 7-of-8 from the field including 3-pointers from Hayes, Ragsdale and Hearne, to take an early 18-2 lead.
As the clock ticked under eight minutes to go in the first, seven quick points from Cisse and a Ragsdale layup helped put the Yellow Jackets up 29-.
The Yellow Jackets entered halftime leading 44-13.
Black Hills State went on an 11-0 run, with the help of 3-pointers from Hayes and Scott to take a 40-point lead, 59-19 with 15:57 left in the game.
The Cougars continued to struggle finding a rhythm on offense, as a Scott dunk minutes later, and another Hearne 3-pointer made it gave the Yrellow Jackets a 71-25 lead midway through the second half.
Black Hills State would cruise to the win, 80-51.
Notes
Scott’s 16 points Thursday puts him at 2,066 for his career, sitting 114 points away from Kim Templeton’s all-time BHSU record of 2,180.
Up Next
The Yellow Jackets are off this weekend, but will continue their home stretch next weekend as the team hosts No. 5/6 Colorado Mines on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m., and Metro State on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.
