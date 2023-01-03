Yellow Jacket women.jpg

Black Hills State University’s Megan Engesser drives to the basket during a game earlier this season. Engesser and her teammates fell to Adams State as they ended the 2022 portion of their schedule.

Pioneer file photo

ALAMOSA, Colo. — Black Hills State University dropped an 82-52 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball decision to Adams State, Friday.

“We’re trying to get used to playing without Danica (Kocer) a little bit,” Black Hills State head coach Mark Nore said. “We didn’t handle their (Grizzlies’) pressure. Emotionally, it got the best of us.”

