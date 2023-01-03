ALAMOSA, Colo. — Black Hills State University dropped an 82-52 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball decision to Adams State, Friday.
“We’re trying to get used to playing without Danica (Kocer) a little bit,” Black Hills State head coach Mark Nore said. “We didn’t handle their (Grizzlies’) pressure. Emotionally, it got the best of us.”
The Yellow Jackets (4-2 in the conference, 9-3 overall) trailed by only three points, 16-13, after the first quarter. A 23-13 scoring edge in the second stanza lifted Adams State to a 39-26 halftime lead.
Black Hills State led 17-16 in the second stanza. Nore said he thought the Yellow Jackets could manage some things, but Adams State went on a big run.
Adams State outscored Black Hills State 23-12 in the third quarter and led 62-38.
Megan Engesser’s 18 points enabled her to top Black Hills State’s scoring charts. She connected on six 3-point field goal attempts.
Adams State received double-figure scoring from four players, led by Harmanie Dominguez’s 17 points.
Black Hills State scoring: Megan Engesser 18, Kalla Bertram 9, Alessia Capley 8, Niki Van Wyk 6, Haylee Weathersby 5, Morgan Hammerbeck 2, Summer Fox 2, Natalie Holte 1, Ellie Moore 1. Totals 16 field goals, 14 of 24 from the free throw line, 52 points.
Adams State scoring: Harmanie Dominguez 17, Kiiyani Anitielu 15, Angelline Nagaeak 14, Nyeniea John 10, Elaina Watson 7, Darlisha Reed 6, Celina Watson 5, Tayler Dossey 4, Riahana Davis 4. Totals 27 field goals, 18 of 28 from the free throw line, 82 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 30 (16-53), Adams State 52 (27-51)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 6 (Engesser 6), Adams State 10 (Dominguez 3, Anitielu 3, Nageak 2, E. Watson 1, John 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 35 (Bertram 7), Adams State 31 (Anitielu and Nageak 5 each)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 24, Adams State 17
Total fouls: Black Hills State 21, Adams State 26
Black Hills State’s scheduled Saturday game at Fort Lewis was postponed due to inclement weather.
The Yellow Jackets are set to visit Western Colorado at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
“We’ve got to do the little things well,” Nore said. “We have to take leadership from other players.”
