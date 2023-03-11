Yellow Jacket women's basketball season ends

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Black Hills State University women’s basketball season ended Saturday, as the Yellow Jackets fell 66-50 to Lubbock Christian in a second-round game of the NCAA Division II South Central Regional tournament.

“We dug ourselves a hole, and they (Lubbock Christian) hit shots, and we didn’t,” Black Hills State head coach Mark Nore said. “We felt rushed a lot.”

