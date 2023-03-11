Yellow Jacket women's basketball season ends

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Black Hills State University women’s basketball season ended Saturday, as the Yellow Jackets fell 66-50 to Lubbock Christian in a second-round game of the NCAA Division II South Central Regional tournament.
“We dug ourselves a hole, and they (Lubbock Christian) hit shots, and we didn’t,” Black Hills State head coach Mark Nore said. “We felt rushed a lot.”
Nore said the Yellow Jackets’ defense got stuck on back screens, stagger screens, and a lot of misdirection. He added it is hard to prepare for a team that does those things.
Martie McCoy’s two free throws capped a 7-0 run that gave Lubbock Christian a 10-2 edge. A 3-point field goal by Megan Engesser brought Black Hills State to within 12-7.
Alessia Capley (inside basket) and Kalla Bertram (two free throws) offset a Lubbock Christian score and kept the Yellow Jackets within 16-11 at the first-quarter break.
A three-point play by Bertram brought Black Hills State within 22-14 early in the second stanza. Lubbock Christian responded with a 9-1 run; Rachel Haase’s layup gave the Lady Chaps a 31-15 advantage.
Niki Van Wyk netted two free throws to bring Black Hills State within 33-21 at halftime.
Van Wyk and Danica Kocer collected third-quarter field goals as the Yellow Jackets trailed by only 10 points, at 35-25. Lubbock Christian opened a 45-28 lead on Haase’s short-range basket.
Engesser’s four-point play and Kammie Ragsdale’s jump shot brought Black Hills State within 45-34 in the third quarter’s final minute. The Yellow Jackets got no closer the rest of the way.
Kocer scored 14 points to pace Black Hills State, who had a final record of 23-8. Bertram chipped in with 13 points.
Four Lubbock Christian players reached double figures, led by Grace Foster’s 17 points. Maci Maddox and Shaylee Stovall each added 13 points, with Audrey Robertson contributing 11 points.
“We’ve been through a lot together, faced a lot of adversity,” Nore said in recapping the season. He added he is proud of the team, specifically the seniors, and the players are family to him.
“We’ve really just grown over the years. It’s been so much fun getting to play with each other,” Kocer said. She added the bonds team members form off the court are evident during games.
“That’s what made this season special: we all just gelled so much,” Engesser said. “It was just a whole team atmosphere, and I think that’s what really brought us this far.”
Black Hills State scoring: Danica Kocer 14, Kalla Bertram 13, Megan Engesser 9, Niki Van Wyk 8, Kammie Ragsdale 2, Morgan Hammerbeck 2, Alessia Capley 2. Totals 16 field goals, 14 of 18 from the free throw line, 50 points.
Lubbock Christian scoring: Grace Foster 17, Maci Maddox 13, Shaylee Stovall 13, Audrey Robertson 11, Martie McCoy 6, Rachel Haase 6. Totals 21 field goals, 17 of 22 from the free throw line, 66 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 32 (16-49), Lubbock Christian 50 (21-42)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 4 (Engesser 2, Kocer 2), Lubbock Christian 7 (Stovall 3, Maddox 2, Foster 1, Robertson 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 27 (Kocer 5), Lubbock Christian 31 (Maddox, McCoy 6 each)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 12, Lubbock Christian 13
Total fouls: Black Hills State 19, Lubbock Christian 13
