Yellow Jacket track athletes win in Rapid City

RAPID CITY — Black Hills State University track athletes won a total of eight events and met NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standards in three events at Saturday’s Bauer Invitational, in Rapid City..
Kyla Sawvell collected three championships for the Yellow Jacket women’s team.
She won the hammer throw at 185 feet 11 inches and the shot put at 47-4.50, meeting provisional qualifying standards in both events. A discus throw of 137-7 enabled her to finish first.
Breanne Fuller of Black Hills State claimed top honors in two women’s events: the 100-meter dash (12.12 seconds) and 200 dash (27.05 seconds).
Yellow Jacket Hannah Hendrick cleared 12 feet 3.50 inches to win the women’s pole vault event. That height enabled her to meet the provisional qualifying standard.
Sophie Curtis earned top honors in the women’s 400-meter hurdles for Black Hills State. Her final time was 1 minute 11.98 seconds.
Gevin Paas represented the Black Hills State men’s team in the winner’s circle. He won the discus throw at 162 feet 9 inches.
“We fought through the elements and produced some things,” Black Hills State head coach Seth Mischke said. He added wind was the most prominent element, with 30-mile-per-hour gusts making things difficult.
Mischke said Yellow Jacket athletes displayed a willingness to overcome the conditions and have the mental fortitude to understand everyone goes through the same thing.
“Am I going to handle it better than my competitor?” Mischke said in describing that mindset. “If that’s the case, then sometimes that can win the day.”
Mischke said that type of thing can make athletes hungrier for what they can do when the weather improves.
Event winners and other top-eight Black Hills State placers follow. Only those events with top Yellow Jacket finishers are listed.
MEN’S DIVISION
200-meter dash
1 Ben Ralston (Montana State-Billings) 23.54 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Mason Sartain 23.55, 5 Shane McGraw 24.02, 6 Nicholas Hale 24.33, 8 Izak Aksamit 25.15.
400-meter dash
1 Ethan Pitlick (South Dakota Mines) 50.38 seconds. Black Hills State: 5 Frank Becker 51.80.
800-meter run
1 Joseph Vanden Bos (Rocky Mountain) 1 minute 58.07 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Landon Nicholson 2:08.52, 8 Levi Smith 2:15.45.
1,500-meter run
1 Jackson Wilson (Rocky Mountain) 4 minutes 8.12 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Marcos Valerio 4:12.28, 3 Hayden Grosz 4:12.31, 6 Levi Smith 4:19.41.
5,000-meter run
1 Tim Dunham (South Dakota Mines) 15 minutes 25.02 seconds. Black Hills State: 5 Marcos Valerio 16:10.10, 8 Lincoln Fleishman 16:16.31.
110-meter hurdles
1 Bradley Graves (Montana State-Billings) 14.65 seconds. Black Hills State: 4 Conor McGraw 15.41, 5 Coleman Chapman 16.25.
400-meter hurdles
1 Osiel Cano (Chadron State) 56.75 seconds. Black Hills State: 7 Mario Guerrero 1 minute 5.52 seconds.
High jump
1 Hector Ortega (Chadron State) 6 feet 4.75 inches. Black Hills State: 7 Gunner Ramsey 5-8.75.
Pole vault
1 Derek Horton (unattached) 16 feet 4.75 inches. Black Hills State: 7 Ben Marowf 12-11.50.
Long jump
1 Jeremiah Bridges (South Dakota Mines) 23 feet 8.75 inches. Black Hills State: 3 Reece Ullery 20-10.75, 4 Conor McGraw 19-2.75, 8 Izak Aksamit 16-10.50.
Triple jump
1 Derrick Nwagwu (Chadron State) 49 feet 2.50 inches. Black Hills State: 4 Mario Guerrero 42-6.25.
Shot put
1 Daniel Reynolds (Chadron State) 48 feet 5.25 inches. Black Hills State: 8 Gevin Paas 42-11.50.
Discus
1 Gevin Paas (Black Hills State) 162 feet 9 inches. This earned Paas second all-time on the Yellow Jacket top ten list just 1.25 cm shy of the school record of 162’ 11.00”. Other Black Hills State: 5 Sully Mack 142-5, 7 Conor McGraw 132-6.
Hammer throw
1 Shane Collins (Chadron State) 195 feet 2 inches. Black Hills State: 3 Gevin Paas 171-9, 4 Sully Mack 167-11.
Javelin
1 Quest Savery (Chadron State) 191 feet 3 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Sully Mack 170-1, 5 Reece Ullery 146-11.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Breanne Fuller (Black Hills State) 12.12 seconds.
200-meter dash
1 Breanne Fuller (Black Hills State) 27.05 seconds.
Other Black Hills State: 6 Kendra McDonald 29.57, 7 Abby Goebel 29.72.
400-meter dash
1 Caydince Groth (Chadron State) 1 minute 1.74 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Mikayla Tracy 1:01.83.
800-meter run
1 Sydney Little Light (Rocky Mountain) 2 minutes 18.22 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Erica Dykstra 2:26.17, 4 Jillian Brennan 2:31.79.
100-meter hurdles
1 Danae Rader (Chadron State) 15.61 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Sophie Curtis 15.72.
400-meter hurdles
1 Sophie Curtis (Black Hills State) 1 minute 11.98 seconds.
High jump
1 (tie) Hunter Wiebelhaus (Chadron State) and Jourdaine Cerenil (Chadron State) both 5 feet 3 inches. Black Hills State: 3 Kendra McDonald 5-1.
Pole vault
1 Hannah Hendrick (Black Hills State) 12 feet 3.50 inches. Other Black Hills State: 2 Whitney Scott 11-9.75.
Shot put
1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 47 feet 4.50 inches. Other Black Hills State: 2 Alexandra Cameron 41-4.50, 4 Jadyn Gackle 40-1.25.
Discus
1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 137 feet 7 inches. Other Black Hills State: 5 Jadyn Gackle 117-0, 8 Alexandra Cameron 115-0.
Hammer throw
1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 185 feet 11 inches. Other Black Hills State: 4 Savanna Perez 158-2.
Javelin
1 Ryann Moline (Montana State-Billings) 126 feet 2 inches. Black Hills State: 4 Kitrie Frank 113-5, 5 Kyla Sawvell 104-10.
Black Hills State athletes are slated to compete at various out-of-state meets next weekend.
Some team members will compete at the Long Beach Invitational set for Thursday, April 14 through Saturday, April 16, in Calif. The Bryan Clay Invitational is set for Friday in Azusa, Calif. Dickinson, N.D., will host the Blue Hawk Open on Saturday.
