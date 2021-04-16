SPEARFISH — The Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede completed its second day of college rodeo action Friday night at Seven Down Arenas south of Spearfish.
Friday night's performance launched the second rodeo of the week.
The top three in each event and other Black Hills State University efforts, after Friday night's performance, follow.
Bareback riding
1 Kaden Clark (Dickinson State) 71 points
2 Seth Berg (North Dakota State) 56
Steer wrestling
1 Zane Patrick (Mid-Plains Community College) 5.1 seconds
2 Grant Gansmer (Grace Lutheran) 5.3
3 Clay Potter (no school listed) 5.9
Black Hills State: Riley Hannum 17.2, Brett Mattson no time
Goat tying
1 Shelby Spanel (South Dakota State) 7.8 seconds
2 Madeline Ritter (Wisconsin-River Falls) 8.2
3 Tatum Sheridan (South Dakota State) 8.7
Black Hills State: Karli Verhulst 9.2, Chanci Kraft 9.5
Tie down roping
1 Dillon Sackett (Mitchell Technical College) 9.1 seconds
2 Chandler Comfort (Black Hills State) 9.3
3 Colton Carlson (South Dakota State) 9.6
Black Hills State: Riley Staton no time
Saddle bronc riding
1 Tayte Goodman (Black Hills State) 68 points
2 Paden Sexton (University of South Dakota law) 56
3 Nathan Burnett (Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture) 51
Breakaway roping
1 (tie) Bailey Hurlburt (Nebraska Community College) 2.9 seconds
1 (tie) Jaicee Williams (Black Hills State) 2.9
3 Kassidy Caspers (Black Hills State) 3.0
Other Black Hills State: Brooklyn Hanson 3.1, Taylor Hanson 3.5, Sydney Fuerst 3.6, Savana Johnston 3.9, Tayla Thorstenson no time, Karli Verhulst no time, Meza Ham no time, Sydney Theobald no time
Team roping
1 Judd Grover (South Dakota State) and Chandler Comfort (Black Hills State) 5.9 seconds
2 Caitlyn Comfort (Mid-Plains Community College) and Wyatt Ohlman (Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture) 6.5
3 Courtney Peters (Black Hills State) and Tucker Chytka (Black Hills State) 17.6
Other Black Hills State: Savana Johnston and Dawson Phillips (Mitchell Technical College) no time, Collin Palmer and Will VanLishout no time, Nick Bjork and Riley Hannum no time, Brett Mattson and Taylor Hanson no time, Mason Bice and Wynn Schaack (Mid-Plains Community College) no time, Chanci Kraft and Rachel Schumacher (Dickinson State) no time
Barrel racing
1 Sydney Theobald (Black Hills State) 13.86 seconds
2 Sami Jo Schumacher (South Dakota State) 14.03
3 Jasmine Haug (Iowa Central Community College) 14.15
Bull riding
1 Wade Berg (Dickinson State) 77 points
Slack continues at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the top 10 going into the short go-round at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.