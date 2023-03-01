Yellow Jacket men win RMAC opener

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team defeated Westminster 80-69 Tuesday night in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament first-round game at the Donald E. Young Center.
Black Hills State (26-4) led 45-42 with 14 minutes remaining. Ryker Cisarik scored 11 points to highlight a 14-2 stretch that put Black Hills State ahead 59-44. Westminster got no closer than seven points the rest of the way.
“I thought his (Cisarik’s) energy just sparked us. He came in and was so efficient offensively. He just had a will to win,” said Ryan Thompson, who recorded his 100th career victory as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach.
Joel Scott netted a game-high 23 points for the Yellow Jackets; Cisarik finished with 15 points. PJ Hayes chipped in with 12 points on the strength of four 3-point field goals.
The home standing Yellow Jackets were seeded third coming into Tuesday. Westminster, the number 6 seed, finished its season at 13-17.
Four Westminster players scored in double figures, led by Taylor Miller’s 20 points.
Thompson said the Yellow Jacket bench played a phenomenal game. He added Westminster is a really good team that played hard and well.
The coaching milestone takes a back seat in Thompson’s thought process.
“So much is focused on trying to win this conference tournament,” he said. “I’m more excited to be advancing and working towards winning a championship than anything with my personal record.”
Thompson said Black Hills State controlled the ball well and handled Westminster’s pressure during the key second-half run.
“For the most part, we did not get sped up. We didn’t take bad shots, and I think that was really the key,” Thompson said.
“At the end of the day, teams are going to play their tails off. This could be their last game of the season,” Cisarik said. He added everyone gives it their best going into the tournament.
Cisarik said the Yellow Jackets struggled a bit with ball movement and ball screens during the first 10 minutes. He added the run began when the ball moved and players found one another for open shots.
“That was one of our emphasis, get it into transition,” Cisarik said. He added that opens a lot of space on the floor.
Cisarik came off the bench, played 21 minutes, and grabbed five rebounds to go with his point total.
“My role is to come in and play 110 percent, play at both ends, and focus on playing defense and rebounding specifically,” Cisarik said. He added that also includes making wide-open shots.
Black Hills State scoring: Joel Scott 23, Ryker Cisarik 15, PJ Hayes 12, Matthew Ragsdale 9, Sindou Cisse 7, Jaeton Hackley 5, Hoku Fisher 5, Caelin Hearne 4. Totals 30 field goals, six of nine from the free throw line, 80 points.
Westminster scoring: Taylor Miller 20, Donaval Avila 15, Trey Farrer 14, Lewis Johnson 12, Drake Middleton 4, Cole Kadoguchi 3, Pierce Sterling 1. Totals 29 field goals, seven of nine from the free throw line, 69 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 56 (30-53), Westminster 48 (29-60)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 14 (Hayes 4, Scott 3, Cisarik 3, Ragsdale 2, Cisse 1, Fisher 1), Westminster 4 (Johnson 2, Miller 1, Kadoguchi 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 30 (Scott 9), Westminster 28 (Farrer 6)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 14, Westminster 11
Total fouls: Black Hills State 9, Westminster 12
Top-seeded Colorado Mesa downed number 8 Metro State-Denver 82-72 in Tuesday’s first round. Number 2 seed Fort Lewis outscored seventh-seeded Regis 96-89, and fourth-seeded Colorado Mines defeated fifth-seeded Chadron State 87-68.
Colorado Mesa hosts the tournament’s Friday and Saturday games in Grand Junction because it is the highest remaining seed after Tuesday’s games.
Colorado Mesa and Colorado Mines square off on Friday along with Black Hills State against Fort Lewis.
Cisarik said the Yellow Jackets need to focus on their offense.
“To be honest, we just need to play well. We need to limit some mistakes defensively,” Thompson said in looking toward the future. Black Hills State is 0-2 against Fort Lewis this season, falling 88-78 and 76-68.
“It’s not really going to be doing anything different or special,” Thompson said. He added it would be the Yellow Jackets executing, and team members stepping up to make plays.
Thompson cited the importance of a team being hungry, which includes such things as diving for a loose ball. He said Fort Lewis had that attitude against Black Hills State this season, and the Yellow Jackets need to be the hungrier squad on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.