Yellow Jacket men win RMAC opener

PJ Hayes of Black Hills State University drives past Westminster opponent Lewis Johnson. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University men’s basketball team defeated Westminster 80-69 Tuesday night in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament first-round game at the Donald E. Young Center.

Black Hills State (26-4) led 45-42 with 14 minutes remaining. Ryker Cisarik scored 11 points to highlight a 14-2 stretch that put Black Hills State ahead 59-44. Westminster got no closer than seven points the rest of the way.

