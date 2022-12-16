Yellow Jacket men remain undefeated

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University improved its men’s basketball record to 11-0 Friday night by defeating New Mexico Highlands 83-70 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference contest at the Donald E. Young Center.
“It was a weird day, and then coming off the high from last weekend (an 85-77 overtime win over Colorado Mines) and playing a (New Mexico) Highlands team that plays a different style, we knew it was going to be tough,” Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said.
Thompson noted Interstate 90 along the Wyoming-South Dakota line was not opened until Friday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets claimed a 19-6 scoring edge over the first half’s final 6 ½ minutes to build a 42-26 halftime lead. That stretch included spurts of eight, five, and four points.
New Mexico highlands outscored Black Hills State 44-41 in the second half. The Cowboys cut the margin to 58-51 with nine minutes left, but an 8-0 run opened a 66-51 advantage for Black Hills State. New Mexico Highlands got no closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
Joel Scott scored 22 points to pace Black Hills State, now 5-0 in the conference. Sindou Cisse (19 points), PJ Hayes (16, along with four 3-point field goals), and Matthew Ragsdale (12) also reached double figures for the Yellow Jackets.
New Mexico Highlands received a game-high 33 points from Dante Moses.
Thompson said Cisse gave the Yellow Jackets an early lift, with Hayes, Scott, and Moussa also excelling.
“We didn’t necessarily come out as sharp as we could have, but throughout the game, we did the little things that helped us win,” Cisse said. He added the team gets the job done when it plays together.
Cisse said New Mexico Highlands adjusted in the second half, and the Yellow Jackets were not as sharp on defense.
“We feel great as a team,” Cisse said. “Of course, we don’t think we’re the best team yet, but we’re working towards it every day in practice, just little things we’ve got to refine.”
Defense is one of the areas where the team is improving, according to Cisse. “It comes down to buy-in and you wanting to get better,” he said.
Cisse underwent surgery on his left knee and injured his right knee while coming back. That required him to miss two more weeks.
“I definitely feel like I’m getting closer to the rhythm that I had at the end of last year,” Cisse said. He has played in the Yellow Jackets’ last six games after missing the first five.
Highlights for Cisse include being able to contribute. “At the end of the day, it’s not about you. It’s about the team,” he said.
Cisse is a fifth-year senior who described his role as playing defense, understanding the situations on offense, sacrificing, and buying in. He said he also uses his experience to help the younger players grow.
Immediate plans for Cisse include taking a day or two off before returning to the gym. He said he still needs to fine-tune some things.
“My jump shot has definitely gotten better,” Cisse said in describing which parts of his on-court game have improved from last season to this. “I’m a lot more confident in it.” He added playmaking and ball handling have also gotten better.
Cisse most looks forward to continued improvement and the team becoming more of a family.
The native of Harlem, New York, played his high school basketball at Montbello (Colorado) and played two years at Western Wyoming Community College before coming to Black Hills State.
“I’d say the main thing that brought me here was coach (Ryan) Thompson,” Cisse said. He added he completely trusts Thompson, who is highly respected.
Yellow Jacket players reached out to Cisse before he committed. “Everything about this place is just amazing,” he said.
Thompson said Black Hills State has moved the ball consistently and played as a team thus far in the season. He added the squad has answered the call when the subject of toughness has arisen.
Black Hills State scoring: Joel Scott 22, Sindou Cisse 19, PJ Hayes 16, Matthew Ragsdale 12, Adam Moussa 9, Jaeton Hackley 3, Ryker Cisarik 2. Totals 29 field goals, 14 of 17 from the free throw line, 83 points.
NM Highlands scoring: Dante Moses 33, Eric Sonnenberg 10, Jonathan Ileleji 10, TJ Sanchez 7, Ja’Kwon Hill 4, Jaylen Domina-Lovato 2, Jalen Munn 2, Tyler Rodgers 2. Totals 29 field goals, nine of 15 from the free throw line, 70 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 48 (29-60), NM Highlands 44 (29-65)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 11 (Hayes 4, Cisse 2, Ragsdale 2, Moussa 2, Scott 1), NM Highlands 3 (Sonnenberg 2, Ileleji 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 43 (Scott 11), NM Highlands 29 (Moses, Sonnenberg, Sanchez 7 each)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 10, NM Highlands 5
Total fouls: Black Hills State 16, NM Highlands 14
Black Hills State returns to the court Dec. 30 when it travels to Adams State.
