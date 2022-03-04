Yellow Jacket men reach RMAC final

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University subdued UC-Colorado Springs 86-77 Friday night at the Donald E. Young Center to advance to the championship game of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament.
"I thought it was an absolutely perfect start to the game for us," said Yellow Jackets' head coach Ryan Thompson, whose team led 15-0 after the first 5 1/2 minutes. "The crowd was amazing, and I think we kind of fed off that."
Sindou Cisse, Ryker Cisarik, Adam Moussa, and Joel Scott scored during Black Hills State's opening run. Cisse's short jump shot gave the Yellow Jackets their 15-0 edge.
"Our defensive intensity was just where it needs to be to start the game," Thompson said. "We got out and ran, and we shot the ball with confidence."
The visiting Mountain Lions used Alijah Comithier's short-range shot to stay within 24-11. Cisarik and Cisse combined for five points to keep the Yellow Jackets ahead 29-11.
UC-Colorado Springs cut the margin to 31-21 before Scott, Cisarik, and Tommy Donovan highlighted a 9-2 Black Hills State run. Donovan's basket put the Yellow Jackets ahead 40-23.
A 6-0 run capped by Jon'il Fugett's free throw kept the Mountain Lions within 40-29. Moussa's 3-point field goal allowed Black Hills State to lead 43-29 at halftime.
Thompson said UC-Colorado Springs was able to get out a bit in transition after its slow start, and the Mountain Lions collected 12 offensive rebounds in the first 20 minutes.
UC-Colorado Springs used a 13-4 run to open the second half. Comithier's basket brought the Mountain Lions within 47-42.
Black Hills State then went on a 13-3 run. Scott scored from inside to keep the Yellow Jackets up 60-45.
UC-Colorado Springs sliced the margin to seven points (77-70) on Fugett's 3-point field goal. Cisse netted two free throws as Black Hills State stayed ahead 79-70, and UC-Colorado Springs got no closer.
Scott recorded a game-high 34 points for Black Hills State, who improved to 21-7. He finished 15 of 16 from the field.
Cisse added 21 points for the Yellow Jackets, and Moussa finished with 17. Moussa's efforts included four 3-point field goals.
Comithier's 21 points enabled him to top UC-Colorado Springs' scoring charts. Fugett and Bobby Martin added 20 and 10 points, respectively, for the Mountain Lions (21-9).
"We have really good players. They stepped up, and collectively, we're playing with a ton of confidence right now," Thompson said.
Black Hills State will square off against Regis at 6 p.m. Saturday for the tournament championship at the Young Center. The sixth-seeded Rangers outlasted number 2 seed Colorado Mesa 79-76 in overtime of Friday's first game.
Thompson said Regis boasts three guards who are really difficult to defend: Brian Dawson, Will-Cranston-Lown, and Troy Brady. He added all three are able to create their own shots.
"There is no question the last two games have been our best basketball of the year," Thompson said. "That's exciting as a coach, that we're peaking at the right time."
The winner of Saturday's game will advance to the NCAA Division II national tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.