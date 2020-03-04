SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped an 80-71 decision to South Dakota School of Mines and Technology as the first round of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament got underway Tuesday night. The Young Center in Spearfish hosted the contest.
“The main reason I think they got ahead is, they just played with a ton of confidence,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Ryan Thompson said in describing the seventh-seeded Hardrockers. “They were just really effective offensively, shot the ball better than us.”
Trey Whitley’s jump shot put the second-seeded Yellow Jackets ahead 2-0. Allec Williams scored nine straight points, with his 3-point field goal putting South Dakota Mines up 9-2.
Black Hills State used inside baskets from Antonio Capley and Joel Scott to cut the margin to 13-10. A 7-2 run capped by Williams’ driving layup extended the Hardrockers’ edge to 20-12.
South Dakota Mines scored eight of the next 12 points. Troy Brady’s three-point field goal opened a 28-16 lead for the Hardrockers.
The South Dakota Mines advantage reached 14 points (32-18) when Wilfred Dickson connected from inside. Sava Dukic connected on a pair of 3-point field goals to bring the Yellow Jackets within 32-24.
Black Hills State used a 7-4 run to close the first half. Dukic’s steal and layup allowed the Yellow Jackets to cut the margin to 36-31.
South Dakota Mines opened a 45-33 lead in the second half. Whitley and Scott higlighted a 10-2 run, with Scott’s driving layup bringing Black Hills State within 47-43.
Whitley converted a layup with 9 minutes 41 seconds to go as the Yellow Jackets stayed within 54-49. Scott and Whitley connected from 3-point range to offset a Hardrockers’ basket and keep Black Hills State within 58-55.
A 6-0 run capped by Mitchell Sueker’s basket gave South Dakota Mines a bit more breathing room, at 64-55.
Whitley netted four free throws, with his final two bringing Black Hills State within 66-61 with 2:18 to go. However, the Yellow Jackets got no closer.
Black Hills State received 22 points from Whitley, 17 from Scott, and 13 from Dukic. The Yellow Jackets are now 20-9.
South Dakota Mines received double-figure scoring from three players. Williams notched 22 points, with Sueker adding 16 and Damani Hayes contributing 14.
“I thought we competed and played fairly well; we had 12 assists and five turnovers,” Thompson said.
Thompson added the Yellow Jackets hit the offensive boards well but struggled from 3-point range, making only seven of 22 attempts.
Dukic, Whitley and Scott earned Thompson’s praise for their efforts.
Statistical leaders follow.
Black Hills State scoring: Trey Whitley 22, Joel Scott 17, Sava Dukic 13, Snjolfur Steffansson 7, Antonio Capley 6, Tommy Donovan 4, Tyler Oliver 2. Totals 29 field goals, six of six from the free throw line, 71 points.
South Dakota Mines scoring: Allec Williams 22, Mitchell Sueker 16, Damani Hayes 14, Logan Elers 8, Jack Fiddler 8, Troy Brady 5, Wilfred Dickson 5, Tristan Von Nieda 2. Totals 27 field goals, 21 of 22 from the free throw line, 80 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 43 (29-66), South Dakota Mines 51 (27-52)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 7 (Dukic 3, Whitley 2, Scott 1, Steffansson 1), South Dakota Mines 5 (Williams 2, Sueker 1, Brady 1, Dickson 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 32 (Capley 10), South Dakota Mines 31 (Elers 7)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 5, South Dakota Mines 5
Total fouls: Black Hills State 20, South Dakota Mines 14
Black Hills State entered the tournament ranked sixth in the NCAA Division II regional rankings, according to Steve Ammerman of Eagle County, which broadcast Tuesday’s game. The Yellow Jackets tied for the regular-season conference title, and Ammerman hinted there is a chance they might have their season extended, depending on what happens later this week.
