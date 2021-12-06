Yellow Jacket men edge Fort Lewis College, 83-81

SPEARFISH — PJ Hayes’ layup with 28 seconds remaining lifted Black Hills State University past Fort Lewis College 83-81 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Saturday night at the Donald E. Young Center, in Spearfish.
“We just ran something simple and knew Joel (Scott) would draw a lot of attention,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Ryan Thompson said of the eventual winning basket. “PJ (Hayes) cut from the weak side, and Adam Moussa made a great pass.”
Fort Lewis brought the ball into the frontcourt in hopes of a game-tying basket. Moussa recorded a steal with 10 seconds left, and Black Hills State ran out the clock to seal the win.
Tommy Donovan and Moussa made 3-point field goals as Black Hills State led 11-8 in the first half. Hayes (3-point field goal) and Scott (layup) kept the Yellow Jackets up 16-13.
Sindou Cisse’s layup capped a 6-0 run that gave Black Hills State a 27-20 lead. Scott’s 3-point field goal kept the Yellow Jackets ahead 35-26.
Fort Lewis used a 9-5 run to close the first half and cut the margin to 40-35.
Black Hills State opened the second half on a 10-3 run. Sava Dukic converted a driving layup to put the Yellow Jackets ahead 50-38.
The visiting Skyhawks responded with a 12-3 run. Corey Seng connected from 3-point range as Fort Lewis sliced the margin to 53-50.
Fort Lewis claimed a 61-58 lead. Cisse completed a three-point play as the Yellow Jackets tied matters at 61.
Donovan sandwiched a 3-point field goal and short-range basket around a Skyhawks’ score as Black Hills State led 68-67. Scott netted two free throws to bring the Yellow Jackets into a 70-70 tie.
A 3-point field goal by Donovan capped an 8-4 run that put Black Hills State up 78-74. Jacquess Hobbs’ three-point play ended a 7-3 run that brought Fort Lewis into an 81-81 tie, setting the stage for the stretch run.
Scott’s 26 points led four Yellow Jackets in double figures. Donovan finished with 19 points; Dukic and Cisse each contributed 11 points.
Hobbs scored 22 points for Fort Lewis. Akuel Kot chipped in with 15 points.
Donovan and Hayes earned Thompson’s praise for their efforts.
“It starts with just what a high-character kid he is,” Thompson said in describing Donovan. Thompson added Donovan graduated from Black Hills State in three years with a 4.00 grade point average and is currently studying for his master’s degree.
“I thought PJ (Hayes) did a fabulous job on Riley Farris,” Thompson said. The Fort Lewis player who is routinely among the conference’s scoring leaders managed only eight points on the night.
“We executed our game plan to a T. PJ (Hayes) had a lot to do with that,” Thompson said. “PJ took a lot of prise in defending him (Farris), and I’m really happy with the performance he did on the defensive end.”
Black Hills State scoring: Joel Scott 26, Tommy Donovan 19, Sava Dukic 11, Sindou Cisse 11, Adam Moussa 9, PJ Hayes 7. Totals 27 field goals, 17 of 27 from the free throw line, 83 points.
Fort Lewis scoring: Jacquess Hobbs 22, Akuel Kot 15, Will Wittman 13, Brenden Boatwright 10, Riley Farris 8, Corey Seng 7, Brendan La Rose 4, Dunnell Stafford 2. Totals 31 field goals, 15 of 19 from the free throw line, 81 points.
Black Hills State outscored Western Colorado 85-80 in its home opener Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets trailed 38-35 at halftime but claimed a 50-42 scoring edge in the second.
Black Hills State’s Joel Scott erupted for a school-record 50 points. He finished 19 of 28 from the field and 10 of 14 from the free throw line.
Scott eclipsed the former record of Jeff Stevens, who collected 46 points in a 1996 contest.
In addition, Scott pulled down a total of 12 rebounds. It marked the fifth time he has recorded a double-double (at least 10 points and 10 rebounds) in a game.
Sindou Cisse chipped in with 14 points for the Yellow Jackets.
Western Colorado received 53 points from Matthew Ragsdale. He connected on 20 of 25 field goal attempts (including five of seven from 3-point range) and eight of eight free throw attempts.
Black Hills State (2-0 in the conference, 4-3 overall) will visit Colorado Mesa on Friday, Dec. 10 and Westminster on Saturday, Dec. 11.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.