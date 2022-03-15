Yellow Jacket men advance to Elite Eight

LUBBOCK, Texas — The historic season continues for the Black Hills State University men's basketball team.
Black Hills State defeated fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference member Colorado Mesa 72-62 in Tuesday's NCAA Division II men's basketball tournament South Central Regional title game. The Yellow Jackets (25-7) will enter next week's Elite Eight tournament for the first time.
"I'm just so proud of our guys," Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said. "You can't say enough about their buy-in, their attitude, their selfless approach."
Thompson said the players have sacrificed through being unselfish and not really caring about who scores or who is playing on certain nights. "It's a great team to be a part of, and I'm honored to coach them," he added.
Black Hills State used an 8-2 run to extend a two-point edge. Tommy Donovan's short jump shot put the Yellow Jackets ahead 20-12.
Colorado Mesa sliced the margin to 28-27 on Jared Small's 3-point field goal. Black Hills State led 34-31 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets opened the second half on a 7-0 run. Sava Dukic's jump shot gave Black Hills State a 41-31 edge.
Joel Scott converted a layup as the Yellow Jackets led 43-33. That basket enabled Scott to set the school's single-season scoring mark. Kim Templeton had held the previous mark of 733 points during the 1975-76 campaign.
Colorado Mesa used a Blaise Threatt basket to close the margin to 51-50. PJ Hayes' 3-point field goal capped a 9-1 run that put Black Hills State ahead 60-51. The Mavericks got no closer than seven points after that.
Scott's 20 points led three Yellow Jackets in double figures. Adam Moussa chipped in with 15 points; Hayes' 13-point effort included four 3-point field goals.
Moussa and Scott represented the Yellow Jackets on the South Central Regional All-Tournament Team. Scott also received the event's Most Valuable Player honor.
Small scored 16 points to pace Colorado Mesa (26-10), who had also reached the Sweet 16 for the first time. The 26 victories also marks a single-season record for the Mavericks.
The Elite Eight is set for March 22-26 in Evansville, Ind. Matchups will be announced at a later date.
