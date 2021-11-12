SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s football team hosts Chadron State in the team’s 2021 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference season finale Saturday, at Lyle Hare Stadium, in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets (4-6 overall, 2-6 RMAC) are looking to erase their 5-game skid when they face the Eagles (5-5 overall, 4-4 RMAC).
Black Hills State football is coming off a 52-9 loss to Colorado Mesa, last Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets totaled 189 yards on offense while winning the possession battle, running 73 plays and having the ball for over 35 minutes.
“I don’t feel like we did a good enough job up front offensively to give our quarterback time to throw the ball, and up front I didn’t feel we did well enough to run the ball at times either,” said Josh Breske, the Yellow Jackets head coach. “Unfortunately we got a couple of injuries sustained within that game that caused us to rotate some of our younger guys into those offensive line spots.”
Tight end Jarett Jenson hauled in the team’s lone touchdown, and finished with two catches for 14 yards.
Mitch McKibbin led the receiving core with 46 yards on three catches, while Matthew Collier led the Yellow Jacket rushers with 25 yards.
On defense, Jarrell Ganaway led the team with eight tackles, while Ryder Blair made seven tackles and Doodles Quinones made six tackles.
Chadron State is currently 5-5 overall this season, and 4-4 in RMAC play, and sits in sixth place in the conference.
The Eagles have won three of its last four games, losing to No. 14 Colorado Mines, 34-7, and taking down Western Oregon on Nov. 6, 45-7.
“I’m not necessarily sure what to expect as far as the run/pass from their offense. If I were in their shoes, I’d probably put the ball in the air. That’s the one part of our defense this year where we seem to struggle most versus passing offenses,” said Breske. “I think our defense needs to show we can stop the run pretty effectively when we decide to do so, and execute. I expect them to particularly go the air to get their yardage.”
Breske said he wants his offense to be efficient, and his defense to produce turnovers.
“Offensively I want to see us move the chains. That’s the number one thing. We can’t necessarily be so determined and focus on a point, or a point margin, or scoring. It’s going to be moving the chains consistently,” said Breske. “Defensively, I’d love to see us finish the year tackling, and continuing to take the ball away. The last couple of games that we played our defense came up with the ball numerous times we got some forced fumbles at Mesa. We had four turnovers defensively against South Dakota Mines. So were hitting at the right time to produce those turnovers. I’d love to see us produce some more, and let our offense be able to take those opportunities and move the chain,” Breske said
Black Hills State is 1-7 all-time against Chadron State, coming away with a 21-19 win in 2016.
The two teams last played on Sept. 7, 2019, in Spearfish, with the Eagles winning 48-31.
Black Hills State will also be honoring its 19 seniors before the game. For those who can’t be in attendance, our live stream will begin 30 minutes prior to the game for full coverage of Senior Day.
The game day forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 53 degrees, with winds WNW at 25-35 miles per hour.
Yellow Jacket fans may hear Steve Ammerman on The Eagle Country at 95.9/96.3 FM or live online at MyEagleCountry.com.
