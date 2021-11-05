Yellow Jacket football team set to visit Colorado Mesa

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s football heads down to Grand Junction, Colo., to take on Colorado Mesa Saturday, at 1 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets (4-5 overall, 2-5 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) are looking to erase their four-game skid as they face the Mavericks. Colorado Mesa is 5-2 in the conference, 6-2 overall.
“It’s really going to be about, can we complete enough passes to move the chains and set us up to score,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske said in outlining one of the keys to victory.
Breske said it is vital to keep Mavericks’ quarterback Karst Hunter in check, as the offense is built around him. Controlling what they can control (emotions, attitude, effort) is also key for the Yellow Jackets, according to Breske.
First-quarter scoring has posed difficulty for Black Hills State in recent weeks. Breske was asked what would give the team the best chance to improve on that, and he said, “Our odds greatly increase when we move the first set of chains on our very first possession of the game.”
Black Hills State dropped a 13-10 decision to the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in the 136th Black Hills Brawl at Lyle Hare Stadium Oct. 30.
The Yellow Jackets had a strong defensive showing, totaling three turnovers, including two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Black Hills State had four different players with double-digit tackles, led by Ryder Blair with 18. Aaron Thiele finished with 14 tackles, while Doodles Quinones had 11 and Lathen Stevens had 10.
Stevens also hauled in one interception on the day, and Lovenski Simon had the other.
Quarterback Chance Eben threw for 69 yards against South Dakota Mines, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Mitch McKibbin. Connor Boyd caught two passes for 29 yards, and Matthew Boyd ran for a team-high 33 yards.
“We can’t string together multiple bad reps at any position if we want to defeat the Mavericks,” Breske said.
Practices went well for the Yellow Jackets this week, according to Breske. He said the key will be making a conscious decision to go out and play physically on Saturday, adding the squad was out-physicaled against South Dakota Mines.
Colorado Mesa has won three of its last four games. The Mavericks are fourth in the conference after falling 23-9 to 20th-ranked Western Colorado last weekend in Gunnison, Colo.
Black Hills State is 2-7 all-time against Colorado Mesa, coming away with home wins in 2016 (48-34) and 2018 (31-26). The last meeting between the two teams came last season as the Yellow Jackets fell to Colorado Mesa, 56-7, in one of only two games played in the pandemic shortened season.
Saturday’s weather in Grand Junction projects sunny skies with a high of 68 degrees and a low of 39.
Yellow Jacket fans may hear Steve Ammerman on The Eagle Country at 95.9/96.3 FM or live online at MyEagleCountry.com.
