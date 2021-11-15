SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped a 57-6 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football decision to Chadron State, Saturday afternoon, at Lyle Hare Stadium to end its season.
“They controlled the possessions, controlled the line of scrimmage, controlled the clock,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Josh Breske said in describing a Chadron State squad that collected 24 first downs and 492 yards of total offense.
Chadron State marched 80 yards in six plays on the game’s first possession. Jeydon Cox found the end zone on a 29-yard run, and an unsuccessful conversion try kept the Eagles ahead 6-0.
Black Hills State gained a first down on its first possession when Kielar Harpham caught an 11-yard pass. However, the Yellow Jackets were forced to punt.
Ryder Blair recovered a fumble to give Black Hills State the ball at Chadron State’s 33-yard line. That drive ended, however, when Jahani Wright intercepted a pass for the Eagles.
Chadron State moved from the Yellow Jackets’ 34-yard line to the 5. A penalty moved the ball back to the 11, but Gunnar Jones’ 29-yard field goal extended the Eagles’ edge to 9-0.
The Yellow Jackets took over at their 27-yard line. Nolan Susel’s 11-yard run produced a first down, with his 14-yard dash moving the ball into Chadron State territory.
Matthew Collier caught a 3-yard pass. On the next play, Chance Eben fired a 42-yard touchdown pass to Susel. The conversion try failed, and Black Hills State trailed 9-6.
The Eagles extended their lead early in the second period when Dalton Holst found Cole Thurness on a 1-yard touchdown pass. Jones’ kick made the score 16-6.
Black Hills State generated two first downs on its next drive on Eben runs covering 13 and 16 yards. The ensuing punt was blocked, and Chadron State recovered at the Yellow Jackets’ 29-yard line.
Cox’s 17-yard touchdown run and Jones’ kick to end the subsequent drive presented Chadron State with a 23-6 lead.
The Yellow Jackets used two first downs (runs of 2 and 19 yards by Collier) to help them reach the Eagles’ 46. Black Hills State was forced to punt, with the ball being downed at the Eagles’ 1-yard line.
Chadron State needed only four plays to move 99 yards for its next score. Ahlonte Hair hauled in a 71-yard touchdown pass from Holst. Jones added the conversion to make the score 30-6.
Black Hills State used catches by Connor Boyd (25 yards) and Jamin Wurtz (14 yards) to reach Eagles’ territory late in the first half. Play ended a short time later.
Chadron State collected 13 points in the third quarter for a 43-6 advantage. Jones booted field goals of 30 and 43 yards, adding a conversion following Holst’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Chad Mikelson.
The Eagles added two fourth-quarter touchdowns to end the scoring with the 57-6 final. Thurness and Peter Krohn caught scoring passes of 4 and 11 yards, respectively.
Black Hills State finished with 175 net rushing yards compared to 201 for Chadron State. The Eagles claimed a 291-137 advantage in passing yardage.
Breske said Saturday’s game was a combination of playing a lot of young guys, and playing poorly with those players.
“I’m looking to myself, to my coaching staff, to see what more can we do at this point to put our guys in the best position to have success,” Breske said. He added he and the staff are struggling to find those answers.
Black Hills State (2-7 in the conference, 4-7 overall) now turns to the offseason.
Breske said a game like this adds motivation in competitive recruiting. He added he is the only staff member to have coached in the conference before this season.
“It gives us a little better picture of what we’re going to have to do if we want to win a conference championship,” Breske said. He added Black Hills State must win the battles up front to be competitive in the conference.
Breske said the Yellow Jackets are currently too thin (depth-wise) to win those battles. He added a true freshman played a right-tackle position, with a left tackle hampered by a shoulder injury and a redshirt freshman playing center.
“It’s going to come together in the future but, unfortunately, we had to take our lumps this season,” he added.
Statistical leaders follow.
Net rushing — BHSU: Nolan Susel 15 carries for 77 yards, Chance Eben 7-36, Aidan Willard 5-33. Chadron: Jeydon Cox 12-99.
Passing — BHSU: Eben 11 completions in 21 attempts for 111 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions; Willard 1-3, 14 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions; Tyler Hammons 1-6, 12 yards, 0 touchdowns, 2 interceptions. Chadron: Dalton Holst 16-22, 236 yards, 4 touchdowns, 0 interceptions.
Receiving — BHSU: Susel 1 catch for 42 yards, Connor Boyd 1-25, Jarett Jenson 2-21. Chadron: Cole Thurness 8-99.
Total tackles — BHSU: Cody Hooker 10 (4 solo and 6 assist), Aaron Thiele 10 (3 solo and 7 assist, Lathen Stevens 9 (6 solo and 3 assist). Chadron: Joey Geil 10 (5 solo and 5 assist).
