SPEARFISH — The annual event known as the Leading Ladies Marathon for the past 17 years will go by a different designation starting this Sunday.
Spearfish will host the Leading Ladies Marathon & Dakota Spirit Marathon-Half Marathon, with the first races starting at 6 a.m.
Albin said a total of 320 runners have registered for the 26.2-mile full marathon, 13.1-mile half marathon, and 10-kilometer races. Five teams of five runners apiece have signed up for the marathon relay.
Five races are slated for Sunday. Runners may not register on that day.
The Leading Ladies Marathon is a women’s race and begins at 6 a.m. from Lead Country Club. A marathon relay event also starts at that time from that location.
Three other races leave the starting line at 6:30 a.m. All races end at Spearfish City Park.
A Dakota Spirit Marathon starts at Lead County Club and is open to all men, and a Dakota Spirit Half Marathon beginning just north of Savoy is open to runners of both genders. The Dakota Spirit 10-K starts at 6:30 a.m. from Bridal Veil Falls and is open to all racers.
Runners in the full marathon may not be younger than 16 years of age. They must obtain parental signoff if under 18.
Aid stations are every two miles or so. Water and Gatorade are available at each, with later stations providing cold rags for the runners. Popsicle sticks are planned for the final aid station.
This event was known as the Leading Ladies Marathon since its inception. A five-member private group led by Michael Albin purchased the event from creator and organizer Elaine Doll-Dunn in December 2021.
The 2019 event included a few men’s runners. Those numbers increased in 2021 and 2021.
Page one of the event’s website reflects the change:
“What started out as a women’s marathon is now open to all but let’s face it; the women, in my opinion, are still in charge!”
Albin said a lot of discussion went into determining names for the event, men’s division races, and 10-K distance.
“When we said Dakota Spirit, we wanted to keep the life of the spirit within the Dakotas still alive,” Albin said.
Organizers wished to maintain and continue Doll-Dunn’s legacy when it comes to the race’s spirit. Albin described that as keeping the Leading Ladies running as it has in the past but adding the organizers’ own flair.
Part of that includes the addition of men’s divisions and the 10-K distance.
“The electricity this entire weekend,” Albin said in describing what he is most eagerly anticipating. “Seeing them cross the finish line with their smiles just means everything.”
This race is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, with the course and race certified by the United States of America Track and Field.
Sunday’s weather forecast calls for a high of 93 degrees with a wind speed of 8 miles per hour. The low for the previous night was 66 degrees.
