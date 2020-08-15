BUFFALO CHIP — Showcasing some of the nation’s up-and-coming talent is one of the stated aims of the brand-new Xtreem Flat Track Series.
This series returned Thursday afternoon for the Buffalo Chip Super TT at the PowerSports Complex. Joe Brittenham of Parker, Colo., could well be considered an up-and-comer.
Brittenham, 18, competed in the Pro Singles and Open Pro classes. He has raced motorcycles for 10 years, but this is his first season as a professional.
His father bought a bike and took Joe to the races, with Joe eventually wanting his own bike.
“I had tried a lot of sports before, and I just didn’t really click with any of them,” Brittenham said. He placed third in his racing debut and fell in love with the sport.
What specifically clicked for Brittenham? “I just felt like I had an actual talent for the sport,” he said, citing the adrenaline rush and excitement.
Earliest memories also included defeating a highly regarded racer in Waco, Texas.
Brittenham enjoyed a lot of success before turning pro. He started riding with higher-level riders and defeated one near the end of the season.
“I decided, this year, it was time to move up and try racing some of the faster guys,” he said.
Brittenham’s main goal for this season center on moving up to the top level. He said he expects to keep improving.
COVID-19 has cut this season short, but Brittenham said he has made a lot of improvements. He was able to slide comfortably on two wheels during a Kansas race.
“The biggest thing is, I’ve been able to get off the line a lot quicker than I’ve previously been able to,” Brittenham said.
He competed in roughly 60 races last season but fewer than 10 at this stage in 2020. The pandemic forced everyone to take 2-3 months off from racing.
Brittenham worked out as much as he could in the interim. That included weightlifting at home, going on long walks, and tried to stay mentally prepared.
“It was a little difficult at first,” Brittenham said of getting back into the swing of things once racing resumed. He added things started coming back midway through his first practice session.
Brittenham most enjoys the competition on the flat track. He said racers are more than willing to help one another.
“The skill gap between me and some of the more advanced riders,” Brittenham said in describing the biggest challenge he faces. He added he is required to take his skill set to a higher level.
Sturgis has hosted the Xtreem Flat Track series all during the Rally, and Brittenham has competed in all rounds. He has succeeded in remaining in the lead lap in some races and picked up bike-tuning tips in a racing school.
Thursday marked Brittenham’s first race at this site, and he said the track presented a learning curve. He added it tests a rider’s mental and physical abilities.
“This is also the first TT I’ve ever ridden,” he said. “I’m not used to the whole turning right, jumps, uphills, and stuff like that.”
A 2014 Yamaha Rising 450 F is Brittenham’s motorcycle of choice. He said the frame fit perfectly with his riding style.
Brittenham credited Eldred Bristol for teaching him the most. The riding instructor worked with Brittenham on what to expect and use available skills.
Race day finds Brittenham convincing himself he belongs on the track with his opponents. He said it can be a bit difficult at times.
Davey Durelle and Kenny Roberts are the two racers Brittenham most admires.
