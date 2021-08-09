STURGIS — The Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club hosted the first two nights of Xtreem Flat Track Rally Championship competition as the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially began. Racers competed in divisions including Pro Singles, Vintage, 30-plus, Pro Vintage Twin, 50, and 40-plus. A third round is scheduled for the Gypsies grounds starting at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Pioneer photos by Jason Gross
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.