RAPID CITY — Cross country runners from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, Sturgis, and Newell ended their seasons Saturday at the state meet in Rapid City.
A total of nine runners from the five schools earned medals for placing in the top 25 of their respective divisions. Two teams received top-five status.
Recaps follow.
CLASS A BOYS
The Belle Fourche Broncs picked up seventh place in the team standings at 126 points.
Sawyer Clarkson paced the Broncs by finishing third in 16 minutes 29.31 seconds for the 5,000-meter course. He had won the individual title in 2019.
Aiden Voyles placed 36th for Belle Fourche in 18 minutes 21.48 seconds. Teammate Cole Hockenbary earned 59th place in 19:00.36.
Devin Nowowiejski (90th place in 19 minutes 44.46 seconds), Harley Rivera (96th in 19:51.03), and Dustin Kolb (97th in 19:53.86) also represented the Broncs.
Lead-Deadwood’s Landon Williams finished 52nd in 18 minutes 50.13 seconds.
Sioux Falls Christian claimed the team title at 26 points. St. Thomas More’s Cody Farland emerged as the individual champion in 16 minutes 15.55 seconds.
CLASS A GIRLS
Belle Fourche’s Ava Allen earned 23rd place. Her time for the 5,000-meter course was 20 minutes 49.01 seconds. Teammate Allison Hayes finished 25th in 20:56.99.
Madelaine Rogers represented Lead-Deadwood. A time of 21 minutes 35.79 seconds enabled her to finish 49th.
Hill City captured the team title at 32 points. A Hill City runner, Abby Cutler, finished first at 19 minutes 16.57 seconds.
CLASS B BOYS
Newell placed fourth in the team standings at 60 points.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.