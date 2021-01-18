BELLE FOURCHE — Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, and Belle Fourche competed for top honors at the Black Hills Conference wrestling tournament, held Saturday at Edwin Petranek Armory.
Belle Fourche collected 105.5 points and placed third in the team standings. Lead-Deadwood finished fourth at 102.5 points, with Spearfish fifth at 90.5 points.
Three Spearfish wrestlers earned top honors in their respective classes. They were John Jeffery at 120 pounds, Oakley Blakeman at 145, and Bailey Badwound at 152.
Tristen Fierbach represented Lead-Deadwood in the winner’s circle. He competed in the 132-pound weight class.
Belle Fourche received individual championships from Hailey Rodriguez (Girls’ Open class), Thomas McCoy (138-pound class), and Aiken Crowley (285).
Custer earned the team title by scoring a total of 186 points.
SPEARFISH
“We had a lot of young guys in our lineup,” Spartans’ head coach John Bokker said. He added four of the mal wrestlers are seniors or juniors, with the rest representing grades seven through nine.
