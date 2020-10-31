Woman shot and killed in Deadwood

DEADWOOD — A woman has died from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning in Deadwood.
According to a prepared statement by the Deadwood Police Department, at approximately 12:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a female down on the dance floor of 662 Main St.
While assisting her, police discovered that she had been shot and they began lifesaving measures.
An ambulance crew arrived and assisted, but those efforts were unsuccessful. The female was pronounced dead.
Police do not believe there is an active threat to the community and an investigation is underway.
The name of the woman is not being released until the next of kin can be notified.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, coroner’s office, and Lead-Deadwood Ambulance are assisting the Deadwood Police Department.
If anyone has information regarding the incident, call the Deadwood Police Department at 578-2623, or Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 578-2230.
