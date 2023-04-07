Wolkenhauer inaugural inductee into Sturgis Soccer Hall of Fame

Donald Wolkenhauer will be honored as the first inductee into the Sturgis Hall of Fame on May 4, at the first annual spaghetti banquet. Pictured front row left: Don Wolkenhauer, and his wife Rebekah. Back row from left: Jocelyn, Eddie, Izzie, and Henry Wolkenhauer.
STURGIS -— Donald Wolkenhauer will be the first inductee into the Sturgis Soccer Association (SSA) Hall of Fame on May 4, and will be honored on May 4 at the first annual spaghetti banquet, in Sturgis.
Wolkenhauer became a member of the SSA in 2005, and started coaching and immediately joined the SSA board.
His goal was to get his kids and everyone else’s playing the sport he loved.
In 2006, he took over the role of SSA President, for his first of many terms.
During his tenure, he held every position on the SSA board and even held every general member role as a player, coach and referee.
Wolkenhauer shared his thoughts on being the first inductee to the SSA Hall of Fame.
“While it’s my name that appears, I hope people see that it represents all the children who have played; the parents cheering them on; the volunteers who coached, maintained fields, and ran concessions; the board members; the referees; and all the other supporters of the wonderful game. For without just one of these, this soccer family doesn’t exist, nor would I be receiving this honor,” he said.
Wolkenhauer said it was five years of hard work to get soccer sanctioned as a school sport and it finally happened in August of 2019.
“Soccer hit a crossroads in the state when it was decided that there would not be a fall season for high school aged kids unless clubs were participating as school sanctioned teams,” said Wolkenhauer. “The SSA board put together a plan on how the funding and administration of the girls and boys teams could be transitioned to the school district. There were many meetings discussing the terms and after five years, soccer became a sanctioned sport.”
Wolkenhauer talked about how his role and future plans.
“Now, I get to volunteer as a coach during the futsal season, officiate matches when time allows, and organize summer matches for adults as a fundraiser for SSA. I also get to watch matches from the supporter sideline next to my wife, Rebekah. For over a decade
