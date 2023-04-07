Wolkenhauer inaugural inductee into Sturgis Soccer Hall of Fame
 Donald Wolkenhauer will be honored as the first inductee into the Sturgis Hall of Fame on May 4, at the first annual spaghetti banquet. Pictured front row left: Don Wolkenhauer, and his wife Rebekah. Back row from left: Jocelyn, Eddie, Izzie, and Henry Wolkenhauer.

STURGIS -— Donald Wolkenhauer will be the first inductee into the Sturgis Soccer Association (SSA) Hall of Fame on May 4, and will be honored on May 4 at the first annual spaghetti banquet, in Sturgis.

Wolkenhauer became a member of the SSA in 2005, and started coaching and immediately joined the SSA board.  

