Wise signs with Northwestern College

SPEARFISH — Ben Wise signed a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to play men’s soccer at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.
Wise graduated from Spearfish High School on Sunday and said the finance program drew him to the Iowa school. He plans to major in that subject.
“Work hard, impress the coaches, and hopefully at least be a major substitute on the varsity squad,” Wise said in describing his soccer goals.
Wise usually plays a defensive midfielder position but said he would play wherever he is asked.
How has Wise’s time at Spearfish helped prepare him for this next step?
“They’ve always pushed me to work hard,” Wise said. “Take your own time to work at it instead of only going to practices.”
The small-town atmosphere of Orange City appealed to Wise on his visit. “There was a very big Dutch influence throughout the whole town,” Wise said. He added it was fun to see the windmills in the town of approximately 6,000 people.
