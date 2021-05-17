Winkler, Burtzlaff, Newell girls earn LMC track titles

LEMMON — Newell’s Garrett Winkler and Lexa Burtzlaff claimed top honors at the Little Moreau Conference track meet held Thursday, May 13, in Lemmon. The Irrigator girls won the team title for the fourth straight year.
Winkler won the boys’ 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes 20.57 seconds. Burtzlaff captured the girls’ triple jump title at 34 feet 1.25 inches.
Newell collected 131 points to bring home the girls’ team title. Timber Lake placed second at 105 points.
The Irrigator boys scored 42 points for seventh place in the boys’ team standings. Timber Lake earned the top spot at 206.5 points.
“We were able to meet quite a few goals,” Irrigators’ head coach Kyle Sanderson said. He added a girls’ team title was the biggest aim, with other goals centering on improved times and distances.
Burtzlaff (girls’ 200-meter dash), Rachel Erk (girls’ 400 dash), Winkler (boys’ 1,600 run), and Hailey McCann (girls’ 800 run) turned in personal records, according to Sanderson. He said Ryan Hohenberger enjoyed a good boys’ 400-meter dash as he is battling a hamstring injury.
Event winners and other top-eight Newell placers follow. Only those events with Irrigators’ representation are listed.
BOYS’ DIVISION
400-meter dash
1 Matthew Mollman (Lemmon) 52.40 seconds. Newell: 5 Ryan Hohenberger 55.57.
800-meter run
1 Jonathan Burkhalter (Bison) 2 minutes 2.43 seconds. Newell: 6 Garrett Winkler 2:15.13.
1,600-meter run
1 Jonathan Burkhalter (Bison) 4 minutes 27.52 seconds. Newell: 4 Garrett Winkler 4:56.51.
3,200-meter run
1 Garrett Winkler (Newell) 11 minutes 20.57 seconds.
4x400-meter relay
1 Lemmon 3 minutes 41.05 seconds. Newell (Ryan Hohenberger, David Morell, Wyatt Winkler, Josh Stomprud) finished fifth in 4:08.73.
Shot put
1 Tell Mollman (Lemmon) 46 feet 6.50 inches. Newell: 6 David Morell 39-7.50.
Discus
1 Tell Mollman (Lemmon) 138 feet 8 inches. Newell: 4 David Morell 113-9.
High jump
1 Dixon Booth (Timber Lake) 5 feet 9 inches. Newell: 2 Ryan Hohenberger 5-7.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Shay Kraft (Timber Lake) 13.45 seconds. Newell: 2 Lexa Burtzlaff 13.64.
200-meter dash
1 Shay Kraft (Timber Lake) 27.44 seconds. Newell: 2 Lexa Burtzlaff 27.70.
400-meter dash
1 Shay Kraft (Timber Lake) 1 minute 2.10 seconds. Newell: 2 Lexa Burtzlaff 1:03.10, 3 Rachel Erk 1:04.23.
800-meter run
1 Chel Odenbach (Lemmon) 2 minutes 40.51 seconds. Newell: 3 Rachel Erk 2:46.92, 5 Hailey McCann 2:52.92, 7 Stacy Mahaffy 2:58.66.
1,600-meter run
1 Quinn Butler (Lemmon) 6 minutes 5.45 seconds. Newell: 2 Stacy Mahaffy 6:30.90.
3,200-meter run
1 Esther Burkhalter (Bison) 13 minutes 34.58 seconds. Newell: 2 Stacy Mahaffy 13:49.19, 3 Sarah Kirby 19:02.41.
100-meter hurdles
1 Taylee Jewett (Dupree) 18.67 seconds. Newell: 5 Hailey McCann 20.57.
300-meter hurdles
1 Raelynn Vines (Dupree) 51.25 seconds. Newell: 5 Hailey McCann 56.00.
4x100-meter relay
1 Faith 55.06 seconds. Newell (Sarah Erk, Sydnee Kjellsen, Mary Mahaffy, BeJae Tesch) finished sixth in 1 minute 1.48 seconds.
4x200-meter relay
1 Faith 1 minute 55.79 seconds. Newell (Sarah Erk, Sydnee Kjellsen, Mary Mahaffy, Braylee Freytag) finished fourth in 2:04.01.
4x400-meter relay
1 Lemmon 4 minutes 41.09 seconds. Newell (Rachel Erk, Hailey McCann, Mary Mahaffy, Sydnee Kjellsen) finished second in 4:43.77.
1,600-meter sprint medley relay
1 Dupree 5 minutes 7.18 seconds. Newell (Braylee Freytag, Mary Mahaffy, Sydnee Kjellsen, Sarah Kirby) finished fourth in 5:50.92.
Shot put
1 Maci Maher (Timber Lake) 31 feet 2 inches. Newell: 8 BeJae Tesch 24-7.
High jump
1 TyAnn Mortenson (Faith) 4 feet 8 inches. Newell: 3 BeJae Tesch 4-2, 4 Braylee Freytag 4-0, 5 Sarah Erk 4-0.
Long jump
1 Shay Kraft (Timber Lake) 15 feet 6.25 inches. Newell: 2 Rachel Erk 15-3.50.
Triple jump
1 Lexa Burtzlaff (Newell) 34 feet 1.25 inches. Other Newell: 5 Sarah Erk 27-11.
Newell will compete at the Region 8B meet Thursday, April 20, in Lemmon.
