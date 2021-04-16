SPEARFISH — Thursday’s first day of the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede at Seven Down Arenas did not go according to plan for Black Hills State University seniors Tayle Brink and Dalton Magilke. However, they had no problem keeping things in perspective.
“I’m just happy we can rodeo,” Brink said. “It can always go better, but it could always go worse, too.”
Magilke said the team is fortunate to have its rodeo. He and his team roping partner (teammate Tanner Fite) turned in a no score.
“We didn’t have most of the luck here tonight, but we have a whole another rodeo to go. We’re pretty excited,” Magilke said.
Brink finished with a no time in breakaway roping to begin Thursday’s action. She and her team roping partner, Dickinson State’s Jade Boote, combined for a 16.8-second time.
Magilke wants to finish in the top 10 and reach the short go-round Saturday night. He and Fite are also aiming for clean catches.
Brink seeks to remain consistent throughout the weekend, which features two rodeos over three days.
This Yellow Jacket Stampede is especially meaningful for Magilke and Brink. “The Lantis family has given us so many opportunities with providing us this place to practice in,” Brink said.
“It’s kind of an honor to be here with the Lantises and coach (Glen) Lammers,” Magilke said of the Stampede’s meaning to him. “We have an outstanding team again this year. It’s nice to have our home rodeo our senior year.”
The Stampede was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This makes the 2021 event all the more special for the seniors.
“We’re getting to get together as a team and host an event,” said Brink, who entered the weekend as the Women’s All-Around leader in the Great Plains Region.
Magilke expressed relief that the Stampede would be held this year.
“We saw the forecast of snow a few days ago,” he recalled. “But we are all just like ‘we are having this thing no matter what.’”
Magilke was able to ride young horses last year at home and finish the school year online. He added it was disappointing the team was not able to compete in 2020, but things could have been a lot worse.
“It was a huge relief,” Magilke said of the news that the Stampede would be held this year.
“I know that coach Lammers puts in everything for us to have our event. All of our team members are helping put in the effort,” Magilke added.
Brink was able to practice last year despite the Stampede’s cancelation. Teammates kept in touch and continued to encourage one another.
“We were super-excited,” Brink recalled upon learning the Stampede would go as scheduled this year. “We are really happy to hold not just one but two rodeos.”
Brink competes in four events and said her horses have worked really well this season. She wants to maintain her positions or move up, along with finishing the season strong.
Magilke said he would like to continue scoring points. He and Brink would like to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo in June.
The top three in each event, plus other Black Hills State competitors, after Thursday’s first day follow. This rodeo ended with slack on Friday morning.
BAREBACK RIDING
1 Kaden Clark (Dickinson State) 71 points
STEER WRESTLING
1 (tie) Wyatt McGee (Iowa Central Community College) 6.2 seconds
1 (tie) Marshall Still (Mid-Plains Community College) 6.2
3 Chance Grill (South Dakota State University) 7.4
Black Hills State: Riley Hannum 24.5, Tucker Chytka no time, Brett Mattson no time
GOAT TYING
1 Opal Hawkins (University of South Dakota law) 7.9 seconds
2 Shelby Spanel (South Dakota State University) 9.0
3 Victoria Skiba (South Dakota State) 9.9
Black Hills State: Jaicee Williams 10.6, Emilee Pauley 14.7
TIE DOWN ROPING
1 Judd Grover (South Dakota State University) 9.5 seconds
2 Jory Boote (Dickinson State) 10.3
3 Austin Madison (Mid-Plains Community College) 10.5
Black Hills State: Tanner Fite 14.3
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
1 Eli Satzinger (South Dakota State University) 57 points
Black Hills State: Tayte Goodman no score
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1 Lakken Bice (Dickinson State) 2.5 seconds
2 Opal Hawkins (University of South Dakota law) 2.7
3 (tie) Shelby Spanel (South Dakota State University) 3.2
3 (tie) Jaicee Williams (Black Hills State) 3.2
Other Black Hills State: Taylor Hanson 3.5, Brooklyn Hanson 3.7, Wacey Brown 3.7, Madison Smith 4.0, Tayle Brink no time, Kassidy Caspers no time, Chanci Kraft no time
TEAM ROPING
1 Logan DeMontigny (North Dakota State University) and Tate Promersberger (North Dakota State) 9.1 seconds
2 Riley Donnelly (Black Hills State) and Shane Anderson (Mitchell Technical Institute) 9.2
3 Caitlyn Comfort (Mid-Plains Community College) and Wyatt Ohlman (Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture) 9.9
Other Black Hills State: Tayle Brink and Jade Boote (Dickinson State) 16.8, Savana Johnston and Dawson Phillips (Mitchell Technical Institute) no time, Dalton Magilke and Tanner Fite no time, Gracie Sandquist and Sophie Sandquist no time
BARREL RACING
1 Jaycie Rau (Black Hills State) 13.91 seconds
2 (tie) Jillian Zaun (University of Nebraska) 14.07 seconds
2 (tie) Lauren Tremblay (North Dakota State University) 14.07
Other Black Hills State: Meza Ham 14.41, Wacey Brown 19.63
Bull riding
There were no qualified rides
The second rodeo begins at 7 p.m. Friday, with slack to follow. Slack continues at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the short go-round to start at 7 p.m.
