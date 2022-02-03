What’s good for the grouse

OPINION — Thirty-four heads periscoped above the short prairie grasses as I backed up my truck to take a second look. I slowly tallied their numbers in comparison to winter’s past.
The flock looked healthy and alert to my attention.
While other wildlife might be suffering from a slew of maladies, this group of birds proved that where one group might suffer, others can prosper.
The sharptailed grouse had survived a lengthy hunting season and were wary of my examination.
Rather than wait for a shotgun blast that might have greeted them a few weeks ago if they let hunters too close, they lifted into the air and drifted down wind.
The birds settled into the barren branches of a tree row that had been planted specifically for their benefit.
Perhaps not just for the grouse, but wildlife in general benefit from the many rows of trees cultivated in the vicinity of the McNenny Fish Hatchery.
Each morning, I am met by either deer, antelope, waterfowl, or grouse as I travel to work from my rural home.
So many pastures have lost their luster as winter grazing and a lack of snow allows access to the last blades of fodder on many private properties.
But at least here on the wildlife management areas, there is cover and food.
While we are hurting for moisture, the open winter so far has been a boon for wildlife.
The antelope are gathered in their winter herd and many sets of eyes allow them to avoid many of the predators that fly and stalk their number.
A neighbor a mile to the north carries the vast majority of the herd throughout the cold season.
They won’t return until the does begin to look for quiet nooks to drop their fawns come spring.
It has been easy grazing for the pronghorn and the short grasses have always been an advantage for their high-speed escapes and keen vision.
Canadian geese and duck numbers are high in our wetlands as they take advantage of winter feed lots to gather the waste grains left behind by cattle. Several students have shared pictures of their successful hunts.
The young hunters have frequently taken their limits of geese and mallards.
The birds travel from the limited open waters where they spend their nights, then back to the fields each day.
Studious hunters placed their blinds along their travel routes.
Now that hunters have taken their fill, photographers can use the same tactics to capture images of flocks with hundreds of birds or the hungry eagles and falcons that pursue them.
The predators have been able to stalk closer to their prey with little snow to outline their movements.
A Whitewood Valley lion taken this winter, was reported to have weighed 185 pounds, which would place it among the heaviest ever shot in South Dakota.
Hefty lions are evidence of a healthy deer populations.
While certain areas show signs of depletion from disease, the lions are still doing well on the herds living along our river drainages.
The turkeys are heavily concentrated near farm and ranch yards where they can pilfer grain.
The dry summer allowed for more nests to hatch, and chick survival was high.
Turkey numbers could finally rebound after several years of below average recruitment.
March and April are our heaviest snow fall month with 15 to 20 inches possible at a time and there is much more harsh weather between here and spring.
But I have decided to focus on the blessings this open winter has brought so far and pray for wet snows to come and leave quickly.
The frost is already out of the ground and whatever moisture we get should seep into the grasses where it is needed most for the hungry mouths of returning herds of elk to their calving grounds.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
